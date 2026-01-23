They told you that the “Green Revolution” was about saving the Amazon. They told you it was about respecting indigenous rights and protecting the delicate balance of nature.

Lie.

Look at what is happening right now in Argentina. President Milei, wielding his chainsaw against public spending, is simultaneously auctioning off the country’s water heritage to the highest bidder. Why? To feed the voracious appetite of the EV industry.

This is the “Board of Ghouls” in action. The narrative you are sold is “clean energy.” The reality on the ground is the dehydration of a continent. The lithium needed for one Tesla battery requires roughly 500,000 gallons of water. That water isn’t coming from a tap in California; it’s being sucked out of the salt flats that sustain the indigenous communities of the Andes.

Milei’s government is framing this as “economic freedom.” It is not. It is a transfer of sovereignty. When you destroy the water table, you destroy the possibility of life. They are trading the survival of the Global South for the luxury of the Global North.

This isn’t green. It’s the same old colonial bloodletting, just painted a different shade of eco-chic.

By the eaarthnet team, Neil, Zai, Tobias, Marcia & Guille