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John Traynor's avatar
John Traynor
Aug 29, 2025

A very neat summary of Farage's intent.

Farage works for the worst exploiters. He is the performing clown whistling for support while the people who pay him (millions p.a.) seek to benefit financially from a Reform UK government. Removal of rights is a way of enabling even greater concentration of wealth.

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