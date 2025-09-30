Assessing this Trump plan yesterday, I literally went through the seven stages of grief in 7 minutes. But I did not stay with the final stage, which is acceptance. There is no acceptance for another naked attempt at managed colonialism after running a genocide to get to this point. What I accepted is that we are at war. While world leaders have learned the Trump cycle and are furiously pumping the bellows of congratulating him to (please god) get a kind word from him, a meaningless babble, while the rest of the world, the people, understand that we are living through one of the most propagandized, psyop’ed times in history. These, so sickeningly endorsing, completely forgot that only last week they all supported Statehood for Palestine.

The Trump plan is not an exception, but the cherry on the cake that is being baked with flour ground from the dead bones of the Palestinians, and for this cake, the blood of the Palestinians is being used as liquid, with Tony Blair as the seasoning. Tony Blair has already formally announced that Gaza (under his watch) will be managed remotely.

As expected and in line with the previous pretend efforts at peace, in recent hours, and in light of a new ceasefire proposal, the IDF has escalated its bombings on the Gaza Strip in the dead of the night.

I will not discuss the plan, as it is here. It is doomed again and has already failed, for these reasons:

One) Nobody trusts the US. Trump has lied to us so many times that it would be insane to believe him once again. We come from two years of false negotiations for peace plans. This is a non-agreement capable entity that pretends there is agreement on their plan to own West Asia and build on bones. The western media is ghoulishly dancing to the macabre plan.

Two) Netanyahu has no intention of sticking to it, as he has already announced, speaking in Hebrew at the White House. (Netanyahu has a different schtick when he addresses the US audience, and this changes when he speaks to a local audience.) So, this plan is already falling apart, despite the desperate business being done in the background by people like the Saudis (a Trump Tower will be built as well as a $1-billion deal to construct a sprawling, “Central Park-inspired” project along the Saudi port city of Jeddah’s Red Sea coastline, signaling the deepening footprint of the US president’s family in the kingdom).

The hope is that Netanyahu could offer Gaza (and the West Bank and the other pieces of land that he has clawed out from Syria, for one) as a small gift to Trump (He has no bigly airplane to offer, so he provides the Palestinians!). Trump calls Netanyahu a soldier and a fighter, but neither is accurate. He is only a killer of humankind, and Trump bakes the cake.

Three) This plan only reveals the real plan, which is to own West Asia, just like all the other places that the Trump administration wants to, and fails to, own. It is yet again an empirical grab of resources that do not belong to them, under the guise of peace, with a massive land grab at its core. This will not remain hidden for too long.

There was a joint statement by the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt welcoming the leadership role of U.S. President Donald Trump and his sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza, and affirmed their confidence in his ability to find a path to peace. There is no effective Arab role, and what is included in the “Trump plan” is merely executive roles for implementing the American-Israeli vision. The Arabs are expected only to pressure Hamas and push it toward surrender.

In short: Israel keeps a permanent security perimeter while a foreign body enforces compliance. The message is simple — everyone obeys Israel’s conditions, and then ‘peace’ will follow.

I’ll use this thread throughout the day to report relevant commentary as it comes in.

Qatar and Egypt have delivered the Trump-Gaza peace deal to Hamas, with Hamas currently reviewing it. A trilateral meeting between Qatar, Turkey and Hamas is scheduled for later today once Hamas finishes reviewing the [treachrous] peace plan.

China is sticking by the law. Bear in mind zionist-israel’s acceptance at the UN had conditions and so far, they have not implemented even one.

The Chinese MFA: “China welcomes and supports all efforts conducive to easing tensions between Palestine and Israel. That said, we continue to call for faithful implemention of related UN resolutions, immediate ceasefire in #Gaza and release of all people held captive, and an end to the humanitarian crisis ASAP. “Palestinians governing Palestine” and the two-State solution must remain the path forward. China will continue to strive for a full, just and lasting solution of the Palestinian question.”