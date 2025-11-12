EAARTHNET

EAARTHNET

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Saint Jimmy's avatar
Saint Jimmy
Nov 13

It’s incredible to me that people are just now realizing this. Some of us knew this TEN FUCKING YEARS AGO!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 eaarthnet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture