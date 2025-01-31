Reduced to tears by Qwen response!
How open-source AI understands the climate hell we have unleashed as humans! This post should be sent to everybody you care about!
Qwen2.5-Max
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Good evening! How can I assist you today?
I am asking for you to be brutally honest in your review of the climate collapse and humans inability to grasp the seriousness, I know my question sounds biased, that is as…