❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
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"They show that the net zero economy now directly employs more than 300,000 full-time workers, while supporting the jobs of 1.1 million".

Those people might just as well be digging holes and filling them in again. That they get paid for such futile "work" makes no difference. If something is not worth doing, it is not worth doing - no matter how much taxpayers' money is misused to subsidise it.

"The net zero sector is worth £100bn to the UK already, and is likely to grow by hundreds of billions more".

"Worth"? Does that mean transfer payments from British people to other British people? (Taking in each others' laundry). Surely no foreigner would be foolish enough to buy such rubbish - especially when they get it better and far cheaper from China.

Mr Monbiot demonstrates, yet again, a complete inability to think clearly combined with some strange delusions. For example, that the purpose of industry is to pay workers. While that is desirable and useful, the main purpose of industry should be to do things that need to be done.

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