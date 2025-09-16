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❖ EAARTHNET

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𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮 (𝓜)'s avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮 (𝓜)
Sep 16, 2025

Hatred is taught.

https://youtu.be/VPf6ITsjsgk?si=UYVoeS4AVWlywa-9

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
Sep 16, 2025

I appreciate this analysis. Racism has never made any sense to me.

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