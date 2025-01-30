Qwen v DeepSeek pros & cons
Qwen was asked about its Chinese rival DeepSeek, below is the response which outlines the differing markets that these disruptors have sought to attract.
Eaarthnet asked, how do you compare with DeepSeek?
Qwen2.5-Max
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When comparing Qwen (myself) with DeepSeek , it's important to understand that both are large language models developed by different companies, and each has its ow…