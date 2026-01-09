❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances's avatar
Frances
8hEdited

This is a very helpful read, thank you. Eckhart Tolle’s work I only know a little. And with so many learnings and understandings growing wings, the prompts and explanations here are beautifully timed.

Just read your last paragraph again. Heart sings in recognition of the path ahead 🌅

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
7h

Eckhart Tolle's book 'A New Earth' helped me a lot with a really tough family relationship, and I'm sure it would help with facing our many crises, environmental and otherwise.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 eaarthnet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture