The Reality

Plastic is a synthetic material first made to mimic natural materials. It is made up of 16,325 known plastic chemicals , with diverse chemical structures serving a small set of functions, including 5,776 additives, 3,498 processing aids, 1,975 starting substances and 1,788 non-intentionally added substances: more than 4,219 are chemicals of concern, which are persistent, bio-accumulative, mobile or toxic. About 1,191 are considered to be possibly hazardous. The risks to health are simply unknown for over 10,726, often in formulations that are proprietary (secret). ……... Regulatory agencies have removed 6 from use because they were found to be toxic…after having long been approved for use. Questions remain about the properties of the substitutes.

The Petrochemical/fossil fuel/big oil industry with their army of lobbyists and execs, have been as successful regarding plastic (and throughout the past decade’s concerns about CO2) as the tobacco industry was 75 years ago …spending millions in the highly effective PR strategy of denial, deflecting and dodging any responsibility .

And it’s worked brilliantly. Those who are concerned about pollution are so busy trying to recycle, downsize, switch to EVs, vacation without flying, they aren’t looking at the source. And even if they do, they’re likely to blame government.

Only 9% of plastic waste is properly disposed of. The rest slowly – taking months, years, even decades - breaks down to smaller and smaller bits until it becomes about the size of a grain of salt = micro plastic, or , eventually, invisible to the human eye (but not an electron microscope.) = nano plastic particles

In 1970, explorer Thor Heyerdahl and his crew sailed across the Atlantic on a boat they’d constructed from reeds to prove the possibility of prehistoric marine travel. They were shocked by the vast sprawl of oily gunk they encountered and reported their findings to the UN. The gunk was subsequently found to be predominantly plastic waste.

By 2004, Dr Richard C Thompson of Exeter University reported not just plastics, but micro plastics were to be found in every ocean on earth. That’s 70% of the globe.

This set off a wave of research, in part because the deadly impact on marine life directly impacted the fishing industry , local economies and food supplies.

Over the next 15 years, there was a slow shift toward research of microplastic pollution on land and by 2019, the EU reported they were found everywhere in the environment.

Interestingly, that same year, the World Health Organization stated that micros posed NO risk to human health.

But independent, international research studies disproved that assertion, especially at the beginning of the 2020s, when a Dutch study reported micros first discovered circulating in human blood, and another found them in babies placentas.

But the big moment was the 2024 announcement of nanos in human brains.

For most of this time micros and nanos weren’t studied separately ,just lumped together, in no small part because the ns are invisible, harder to study without sophisticated (and expensive) equipment. They also require special lab processes and researchers’ training to avoid cross contamination.

But mostly they weren’t differentiated because It was (reasonably) assumed that nanos were so much smaller they’d contain far less toxic material, and were therefore less dangerous.

Howevr over the past decade, we’ve learned better, and now research is progressing at a remarkable rate, Particularly in CHINA, the EU and other European nations, Taiwan, Japan, Iran - even India is entering the fray. The situation in the US remains unclear.

The list of health risks to humans is growing – too fast.

From Alzheimer’s and ADHD, to testicular and breast cancers, from strokes and reproductive system disorders, small studies from research centres around the world, most conducted in vitro, suggest dire connections.

“………actually made from many different polymers, each with a unique chemical makeup. They contain different chemical additives like dyes, plasticizers, and flame retardants. As these plastics interact with microbes and environmental chemicals, the risk to human health becomes more complex.

`”…. allergies, immune system disorders, obesity or the development of the nervous system are linked to exposure to chemicals in the womb or in early childhood.”

“……the development of developmental disorders in children.

Professor Kjersti Aagaard * notes the disturbing, … “Our study hints at the possibility that the accumulation of plastics could be contributing to the occurrence of preterm birth. Further, that it is unclear if micro- and nanoplastics represent a “Silent Spring 2.0,” and serve as a significant, widespread and exceedingly hazardous environmental contaminant, but it is more likely than not that MNPs are a real threat to human health, although the magnitude of that threat is not yet clear.*

Proving causality is the challenge. The complexity of the situation at all levels means it will .take many years to carry out the necessary human studies to prove risks of the many currently suspected toxic effects.

OTOH it takes no time at all to understand how this came about.

More Reality

When plastics really took off 60+ years ago, they were experienced as a great benefit – and they were, by enabling millions to afford better, easier, and even healthier lives. .

In the next decade, the fossil fuel industry carried out a thorough in-house study of their products, with predictions regarding future industry growth. This research –until recently kept secret - was revealed to be highly accurate in its projections regarding eventual reductions in future fuel demand, and led the industry’s main lobbying group to cheerfully announce “our future is in plastics”.

Which has now evolved into “our future is Recycling”. It’s greenwashing to the nth degree.

The industry acknowledges this fact internally: a 2024 report from consulting firm Roland Berger addresses advanced recycling’s “substantial” carbon footprint, and a 2023 industry presentation from engineering firm AMI Consulting which said the negative environmental effects of the technologies “need to be taken seriously”.

Remember the tobacco wars? The asbestos, dioxin, lead. air pollution battles? Or the long focus on global warming and CO2 emissions that have engaged the public for the past decade(s)?

All have been dealt with by various industries – and not a few politicians - using that same (and I say this grudgingly) bloody brilliant strategy developed for Big Tobacco in 1950.

Deny, distract, and deflect.

Concerns about health? No evidence

Energy alternatives? Nuclear is dangerous

Plastic pollution? Consumers’ fault

What Can Be Done?

The International response to the plastic crisis kicked in with the 2022 announcement by the UN’s Environmental Program : “Historic day in the campaign to beat plastic pollution: Nations commit to develop a legally binding agreement”. While more than 100 countries have been working hard in support of the agreement, they are outnumbered (literally, given the hundreds of their lobbyists attending), by the blockers = Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, Iran… and the USA (who’s position seems to be that each of their 50 states cope with plastic pollution independently).

What was scheduled to be the last meeting was so disruptive (more lobbyists and industry reps than official participants) it failed - loudly by all reports – and a ”Part 2” has been scheduled for August 5-14 in Geneva.

There’s also yet another COP, with number 30 scheduled for Brazil in November. As with plastics, the leading petrochemical/fossil fuel/big oil folk can be expected to play a major, and unhelpful , role despite Secretary‑General Guterres declaring “The fossil fuel age is flailing and failing. We are in the dawn of a new energy era,”

Two urgent questions

1. How long will it take to prove conclusively what damage these chemical particles do to us?

2. How can even the UN rein in the petrochemical industry’s continuing irresponsible, dangerous behaviour?

Sorting these out will shake things up considerably.

Stay tuned for part 3!