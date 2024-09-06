Planetary Genocide
It sounds a tad dramatic but, no, this is the reality of the proponents that support the corporate fossil fuel complex. We are on course to murder billions of people, and trillions of life forms, …
It sounds a tad dramatic but, no, this is the reality of the proponents that support the corporate fossil fuel complex. We are on course to murder billions of people, and trillions of life forms, all in the pursuit of an economic model based solely on personal enrichment, a zero-sum event that sees our ultimate mass extinction. If this is not the ultima…