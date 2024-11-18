Patho-adolescents, the demise of Western civilisation.
To such an individual, ‘caring for the world’ when contemplated at all, is understood from a narrow, limited & shallow anthropogenic perspective.
A perspective which best serves humanity in our immediate, egocentric needs, independent of the needs of other species or peoples or future generations.
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An article by Bill Plotkin, from his essay, care for th…