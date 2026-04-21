❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
16h

"Fascism should more properly be called corporatism because it is the merger of state and corporate power."

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http://twvme.substack.com/p/the-post-state-sovereign-is-real

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IBM founder Thomas Watson argued that the covert operations should be run exclusively through private agencies such as the major Anglo-American multinational corporations, banks, and law firms. It allows to evade FOI exposure (Freedom of Information by taxpayers, i.e. how the Gov spends the money..)

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IBM directly supplied the Nazis with technology which was used to help transport millions of people to their deaths in the concentration camps at Auschwitz and Treblinka:

http://youtu.be/lb082pTy-Nw?t=1000

IBM produced and maintained the punch card machines that the number tattoos use. DEHOMAG machines are still in the holocaust museum. IBM has never apologized or released its files on this.

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Ross Perot’s company Electronic Data Systems performed data processing for the imperialists' puppet Shah Of Iran

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Same thing Tony Blair is doing with Larry Ellison's Oracle:

http://youtu.be/Q2k3BviEW1A?t=300

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And the Same thing CIA is doing with Palantir:

http://youtu.be/H4J4lF1E-eI?t=1018

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Brenda Cullen's avatar
Brenda Cullen
16h

Well said, thank you for following this critical issue.

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