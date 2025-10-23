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Rainbow Roxy's avatar
Rainbow Roxy
Oct 24, 2025

Excellent analysis, realy insightful to see the world fracturing from this perspective. It makes me wonder though, beyond state power dynamics, how universal democratic principles and individual human rights can thrive or be protected in such a multipolar reality?

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