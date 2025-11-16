Right, so the United States is walking into the Security Council tomorrow pretending it’s about to unveil a peace plan, when everyone who’s read the documents knows it’s a colour-coded land grab dressed up as diplomacy. They’re calling it stabilisation, which is an interesting choice of wording when the map splits Gaza into a green zone Israel gets to rebuild and police, and a red zone where more than two million Palestinians get penned in like cattle with no reconstruction at all. And they’re pushing it fast, hoping to get a vote in before anyone joins the dots between that map and Israeli ministers openly saying there will never be a Palestinian state and that Gaza will be “cleared” indefinitely. Russia’s already thrown its own text into the pile though, it’s own rival peace plan so the whole show is finished before they even file into the room. Tomorrow isn’t a peace discussion. It’s the moment the containment map the US have tried to smuggle through gets held up to the light — and you can see exactly what it is.

Right, so the United States is walking into the United Nations Security Council expecting to run the show as usual – it goes their way or it gets vetoed. They are assuming the usual sham is performed once again, that the usual diplomatic choreography will be enough to get their Gaza resolution through, that people won’t read too deeply into the details or ask why the document is being circulated at speed or why the language inside it is thinner than usual on political commitments and thicker than usual on security powers. They think the world will accept the headline that this is about stabilisation, reconstruction, and an orderly post-war transition. They are banking on the idea that people are too exhausted, too frightened of further escalation, too desperate for a ceasefire to become permanent to question the small print. And then the moment the documents leak, the entire frame cracks, because the plan isn’t a stabilisation plan at all. It is a partition architecture designed to entrench Israeli control over the most strategically valuable parts of Gaza, backed by foreign troops, run under Israeli coordination, and wrapped in the thin language of peacekeeping to give it a patina of legitimacy. The leak doesn’t just expose details. It exposes the whole intent. Once you see the map, you understand why they don’t want scrutiny. Once you look at the clauses, you understand why they want a fast vote. This is the part the US never says out loud. They call this “post-conflict governance,” but the documents describe control split by concrete, population divided by design, and authority concentrated in exactly the place Israel wants it and nowhere else.

The green zone is the heart of it. And it’s been described plainly: a secure corridor carved east of the yellow line, reconstructed, patrolled, stabilised by foreign troops coordinating directly with Israel. That’s the centrepiece. That’s where the machinery sits. You don’t need poetic language to see what that is. It is a controlled redevelopment strip. The documents show foreign forces operating inside Gaza under Israeli oversight. They show reconstruction happening where Israel wants it and in their interests and not where Palestinians will live. They show mechanisms designed for management, not sovereignty. And they show two million people being pushed into a smaller space, the so-called red zone, where reconstruction is not planned at all, where aid continues to be obstructed, where tents are still denied because canvas can apparently be a security threat if the state making the decisions needs it to be and it is now apparently a much bigger threat now that winter is coming. The US is refusing to put any of its own troops there. They are refusing to finance reconstruction. They are refusing to outline a political pathway. They lean on international forces to do the work, NATO forces, while reserving all the strategic freedom for Israel. That isn’t stabilisation. That is selective rebuilding backed by international force to secure a land grab in effect.

This isn’t error. This is design. You don’t create a green zone and a red zone by accident. You do it when you want to concentrate Palestinians in a space you don’t intend to develop and concentrate power in a space you do intend to take over and control. And you can see exactly how this maps onto the statements Israeli ministers are making because they haven’t been subtle about what they want. Israel Katz is saying the quiet bit with no attempt to disguise it, quite normal for these arrogant untouchables: “no Palestinian state will ever be established.” Has been reiterated in light of this plan. And once a minister says that on record, you understand the structure of the intended policy. If there will never be a Palestinian state, then the red zone makes sense. If statehood is off the table permanently, then the green zone becomes the permanent mechanism of control. Just another bit of Israel. Katz isn’t stopping there either. He is laying out the territorial doctrine. The Israeli army will remain in the Syrian buffer zones, will remain in the Lebanese buffer zones, will remain in the strategic northern positions, and Gaza will be cleared “down to the last tunnel.” This is not the language of temporary security. This is the language of permanent architecture. It matches the green zone’s shape precisely. It matches the containment design of the red zone. The plan doesn’t need interpretation, of invasion. The documents describe a split space. Katz describes why it must remain split. Non of these are separate developments. They sit on top of each other like stacked bricks.

And then there is the ideological spine behind it. Itamar Ben-Gvir has weighed in here, saying there is “no such thing as a Palestinian people.” Again, its nothing new, but when a senior minister says that at the same time the US. is trying to formalise Gaza’s partition, you can see the narrative being built. If there is no Palestinian people, then there is no Palestinian claim. If there is no claim, then there is no right to the land being carved out in the green zone. If there is no right, then the red zone is not displacement but population management. That is the logic. You deny the people, you deny the rights, you deny the political horizon. It’s crude, it’s racist, and it’s policy. And the US plan accommodates that policy. It doesn’t contradict it. It structurally reinforces it by creating a space built for control and a space built for containment. The US calls this a plan for governance, but the structure of the plan matches an ideological project that has nothing to do with governance and everything to do with keeping Palestinians out of the parts of Gaza that Israel intends to police, develop, or hold.

This is where Russia’s intervention actually matters. They aren’t creating this collapse. They reveal it by forcing the plan into the open. Russia has tabled a rival draft that strips out the core of the US plan, removes the pre-authorised stabilisation force, throws the entire Board of Peace architecture in the bin, and sends the Council back to the Secretary-General for a proper study of what deployment would even mean. So you can see the diplomatic sequence tightening. The US isn’t expecting pushback on the stabilisation force because the details still aren’t public. But since parts of their plans have leaked, troop contributors have been pulling back, because no country wants to deploy into a space Israel controls without any authority to restrain Israeli forces or guarantee reconstruction. So the US is now trying to get ahead of the narrative by rushing a vote. Russia’s move makes that impossible because you cannot pass a resolution that endorses a plan the world has just discovered is engineered to trap two million people in a destroyed zone while Israeli forces police the rest. The US draft doesn’t fall because Russia vetoes it. It falls because the leak strips away its plausible deniability.

And now Gaza sits at the centre of a completely dysfunctional diplomatic space. There is no plan that can pass. The US plan cannot win the vote because Russia and China oppose it on structural grounds, and regional states will not sign on to a plan that legitimises long-term Israeli control. The Russian draft cannot pass because it doesn’t have the votes to replace the US framework and because it doesn’t give the US or Europe anything they can sell at home, they have Israeli donors to please, doing right by Palestine, would sell well, but does nothing for them. So the ceasefire exists without a mechanism behind it. Gaza cannot rebuild because the plan for reconstruction is tied to the green zone, and the red zone is where Palestinians are. Aid cannot scale up because Israel still imposes the same restrictions that keep tents and concrete off the trucks. Reconstruction cannot begin because the state controlling the crossings decides what gets in and what doesn’t. And governance cannot be agreed because the US plan assumes Israeli control and the Russian plan strips out anything that would allow that assumption to become law. You can see how the ceasefire becomes a holding pattern rather than a path forward, and you can see why the US tries to move fast. Once the leak comes out, the entire strategy depends on momentum. When Russia forces the discussion to slow down, the US loses the only advantage it has: the ability to pass a plan before people know what’s in it.

So here we are. Gaza is still in ruins. Two million people are still displaced. Winter is here. Aid is still being blocked on the same pretexts. The US is exposed for trying to push through a plan that entrenches Israeli control of the best land in Gaza. Israel’s ministers are telling the world exactly why they want it. And the Security Council is paralysed because it cannot legally or politically endorse a plan built on permanent occupation, population containment, and denial of Palestinian statehood. The US doesn’t lose the vote. They lose the façade. And once you lose the façade, the plan collapses under its own weight, because you cannot run a peace process on a map designed for control. Not openly. Not after the documents leak. Not after Katz spells out the doctrine. And not after Ben-Gvir makes clear that the ideology behind it denies the existence of the people living in the red zone. It is all out in the open now. The plan doesn’t fail because Russia objects. It fails because the world can see exactly what the US and Israel are trying to pull and it stinks.

