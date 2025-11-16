EAARTHNET

roger hawcroft
Nov 16

The question mark after "proxy" in your sub-title is unnecessary.

Israel has been the USA's proxy in the Middle East since 1948 when it joined the British perfidy in dispossessing Palestinians to give their land to create Israel.

Since that time, the USA has continually supported and protected Israel by supplying funds and military resources as well as protection through its veto at the UN Security Council.

Without that support, the Zionist State of Israel could probably never have continued its persecution of Palestinians, illegal settlements and effective hostage taking of 2.4 million people in Gaza.

I have no love of Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine but at least, given the geo-political situation of Russia I can understand the reasoning behind it and that it has rationality, even though I don't support its nature and believe that if the same amount of effort that has gone into invasion and warfare were put into discussion and negotiation, there could have been a peaceful and mutually agreeable result in much less time than this conflict has already taken without resolution.

So, if Russia can highlight and show the extent of the perversion in the USA/Israel proposed next step to supposedly resolve the Israeli determination to eliminate the Palestinian people and control the whole of their land, not just that stolen by the British and given to them, then I will willingly and gladly support Russia's efforts to prevent this abomination.

Whilst all USA presidents have acceded to Israeli influence, not least to keep on side the wealthy Jewish backers, I doubt that any before Trump would have so overtly contributed to the last two years of brutal atrocities, lies, deceptions and genocidal activity of Netanyahu, nor produced such an abjectly abhorrent and despicable document as this indefensible attempt to deceive and/or pressure the United Nations to join their grand delusion aimed at effectively imprisoning the whole of the Palestinian people as a stateless group until they eventually succumb to effective serfdom or Israel invents another excuse to wipe them out of existence.

Trump and Netanyahu are as culpable as one another and both should be immediately removed and brought to account for their actions. As for the many other national 'leaders' who have continued to send arms and funding and trade to Israel, they ought to hang their heads in shame. Remembrance Day is only a few days past, yet it seems the horror that ought to be part of that memory is forgotten, for the descendants of the very people who suffered the worst of that horror have now spent 2+ years imitating it - with barely a word of condemnation, let alone real action to stop it.

