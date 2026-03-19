A short walk through the American protection racket, 2026 edition

Imagine you run a small shop in a tough neighbourhood. One day a man in a sharp suit walks in, smiles politely, and says:

“Nice place you’ve got here. Very nice. Be a real shame if something happened to it—fire, vandalism, maybe the tax office suddenly takes an interest in your books. But don’t worry. I can make sure none of that happens. All I ask is a little weekly contribution, plus you buy your supplies through my cousin’s warehouse, and maybe you let my boys hang around the back room now and then. Oh, and if anyone else tries to offer you protection, you tell them you’re already spoken for. Deal?”

That’s the classic protection racket. Everyone in the neighbourhood knows the game: pay the man, or he breaks your windows, burns your stock, and makes sure no one else dares help you. The police? They’re either on the take or too scared to intervene. So you pay. You pay until you can’t anymore, and then you pay more.

Now zoom out. The neighbourhood is the planet. The man in the sharp suit is Washington. And the “weekly contribution” is allegiance, military bases, IMF loans, arms purchases, votes at the UN, and open access to your oil, minerals, labour, markets, and data.

Prof. Michael Hudson has been saying it plainly for years: America’s foreign policy is no longer about spreading democracy or defending freedom. It’s about running the biggest, best-armed protection racket the world has ever seen. And the three “democracies” it is currently fighting hardest to protect—Ukraine, Israel, and (until recently) various Al Qaeda-linked factions in Syria—are all tied to policies of ethnic cleansing or population displacement. That is not coincidence. It is the business model.

The pitch is always the same:

“Pay us your tribute—loyalty, resources, strategic real estate—or we will break your country.

We’ll break it fiscally (sanctions, debt traps, currency warfare).

We’ll break it politically (colour revolutions, funding opposition, media campaigns).

And if that doesn’t work, we’ll break it militarily (proxy wars, direct strikes, regime change).

Once you’re broken enough, we’ll install one of our own people to run the place so the payments keep flowing smoothly.”

This is not rhetoric. It is the operating procedure.

Ukraine is kept bleeding to fracture Russia. Israel is armed to the teeth to keep the Middle East divided and Iran boxed in. Syria was allowed to become a jihadist playground for years because chaos there weakened Iran and Russia. The moment any of these clients stops serving the racket—or worse, starts looking toward BRICS or multipolarity—the protection is withdrawn and the punishment begins.

The chaos is not a bug. It is the feature.

A fractured Russia cannot challenge US dominance in Europe.

A contained Iran cannot link up with China via the Belt and Road.

A divided Middle East cannot stabilise enough to build independent wealth or power.

And when the pieces are small enough and angry enough at each other, they stay dependent on the man in the sharp suit who promises to “keep them safe.”

The beauty of the racket (from the boss’s point of view) is that it looks voluntary. Countries sign the IMF agreements “freely.” They host US bases “for their own security.” They buy American weapons “to defend democracy.” But everyone knows the subtext: nice country you’ve got there… it would be a shame if something happened to it.

So what do we do when the protection racket is the planet’s largest employer of violence and debt?

We stop paying protection money.

We stop believing the story that the only choices are submission or annihilation.

We remember that the commons—land, water, knowledge, energy, even the digital realm—never belonged to any single boss.

We build alliances that do not require tribute: BRICS, SCO, local currencies, mutual aid, open-source everything.

We refuse to let the racket define the field.

Because once enough people stop paying, stop fearing, stop pretending the suit is legitimate, the racket collapses under its own weight. Not with a bang, but with a slow, embarrassed emptying of the room.

The man in the sharp suit can threaten to break your windows. But he cannot break the fact that the neighbourhood belongs to everyone who lives in it.

The river is already bending. Let’s help it bend faster.

✊🌎❤️

eaarthnet / Gee