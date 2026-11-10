Right, so Andy Burnham wants to lead Britain into a brave new era, but his idea of leading seems to be to outsource strategy to the worst possible consultants. Evidently his own team don’t have a clever ideal between them, so we have to pay someone else to do the thinking for them apparently. But hiring the consultancy whose people planned to turn Gaza into a private theme park and waterfront getaway for the rich and amoral has got to be a stretch too far even for the most ardent of Burnham fans, because nothing screams ‘fresh start’ quite like dusting off the same corporate hacks who planned to ethnically cleanse Gaza for the Trump vision of Gaza’s future.

The Boston Consulting Group, or BCG.

BCG acknowledged its Gaza work in a letter to MPs, so evidently they think this is even a selling point to the Labour government and so it seems they might not have been wrong, given Burnham’s administration has brought the firm into its ten-year planning process. Green leader Zack Polanski is demanding its removal for the obvious reasons outlined above, apparently the only party leader with enough a conscience to do so. So now Burnham has to defend why a consultancy with that record deserves access to the work shaping Britain’s future, because not being funny, I don’t want them shaping my future. How dare Burnham bring this group of all groups into shaping this country when we know what they had planned for Gaza. Burnham promised to smash the corporate stranglehold, to end neoliberalism. But it seems that like any other protégé of Tony Blair, what they say doesn’t go with what they do. And so of course his opening act is to lay out the red carpet for a corporate adviser whose CV reads like a greatest hits of the revolving door industry. Nothing says ‘new era’ like a rerun of the old one does it? Oh and since I brought up Tony Blair, guess who’s institute is also involved in this story? It seems Burnham’s idea of change is starting to look like an even bigger con that Keir Starmer’s claim of the same thing.

Downing Street insists it’s just one consultant, offering ‘specific specialist advice.’ Oh, that’s nice then, because clearly, the real issue with corporate capture is headcount, not the small matter of it being BCG. The real puzzle is how anyone managed to convince themselves this was anything but a spectacularly bad idea. I mean literally, is Burnham already hitting his Mandelson moment here?

Because when you start pulling on this thread, you don’t just get the Gaza story, or the BCG link, or the Tony Blair Institute. You get a former BCG adviser running Burnham’s Downing Street sham, plus a neat £90,000 already lobbed BCG’s way back when Burnham was king of Manchester. So this isn’t a break from the past; it’s spooning it.

Burnham’s idea of change is recycling the same old faces, just shuffled around the table for another go. Meet the new boss, uncannily reminiscent of the old boss.

But Burnham has already given us a standard to judge those choices by too. More fool him.

Apparently, the only way out of the outsourced state is to get a helping hand from the outsourcing establishment itself. Maybe they’ll send a separate invoice for the irony, with a discount if you spot it before they do.

Burnham has invited us to judge him on whether he changes who holds power. His choice of adviser is part of that test. BCG gets its claws into the work shaping Britain’s future. Downing Street’s excuse is that the firm is providing a single consultant, with support limited to ‘specific specialist advice’. That’s the official story. It doesn’t explain why BCG was picked despite all of its Gaza baggage though, that demands answers. Alas we don’t have them, the mainstream aren’t asking them, and as such the full brief is, of course, locked away somewhere safe-probably next to the government’s sense of shame, which has been gathering dust in a corner since at least 1979.

BCG’s Gaza record was public knowledge long before this appointment crawled out of the woodwork. Burnham’s government had every chance to look at it and decide no way. Doesn’t appear that that’s what has happened though, so what creative reasoning did they use to arrive at this decision?

In a letter to MPs dated 22 July 2025, BCG acknowledged that a US team helped establish the organisation that became the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the now notorious GHF. BCG funding supported the initial work, which was undertaken without charge. Further operational and logistics work followed under a contract with the private equity firm McNally Capital.

Private equity, management consultants, armed contractors-the sort of dream team you’d assemble if you wanted to feed the starving and terrify them at the same time, because nothing says ‘humanitarian’ quite like a boardroom full of suits half a world away and a handful of blokes with guns standing between you and a bag of flour.

The foundation work ran between October 2024 and January 2025. BCG names the security contractor Orbis Operations as the client directing that phase. Operational advice followed from March. That sequence establishes that the firm’s involvement reached back into founding the organisation, before the distribution sites ever opened and the subsequent all too lethal consequences became public knowledge.

Israel and the United States backed GHF. It bypassed the established humanitarian system led by the likes of UNRWA and concentrated food distribution at a handful of militarised sites instead. That arrangement made where people could obtain food inseparable from who controlled their access to it.

Anthony Aguilar, a retired US Special Forces officer, worked in that operation as a subcontractor for UG Solutions. Listen to his account of the procedures governing the people carrying the weapons.

GHF denied Aguilar’s allegations about Israeli forces and challenged his credibility. The institutional question reaches beyond that dispute though: why was access to food organised around armed security controlling desperate civilians in the first place?

A starving family cannot treat a dangerous distribution site like a disappointing supermarket and take its custom elsewhere. The people running the operation hold power over an essential need. That makes the design of the system, and the ‘safeguards’ built into it, matters of life and death. BCG’s acknowledged involvement in establishing that organisation with everything that happened as a consequence means questions have got to be demanded of Burnham as to why he’s opened the door to them.

Aguilar also distinguishes between the contractors he worked alongside.

Beyond this witness account, at least 1,218 Palestinian civilians were reported killed near GHF distribution sites between late May and 22 September 2025. When the body count at your food queue hits four digits, you’re not running a humanitarian operation are you? You’re running a scandal with a catering arm. People were supposed to obtain food not die in the attempt.

GHF announced the end of its mission in November 2025. Closure did not settle responsibility for the system or remove its history from the record of the organisations involved.

But there was also a different exercise involving BCG staff: modelling Gaza’s reconstruction, including scenarios in which hundreds of thousands of Palestinians would ‘leave.’

Leave is doing a lot of heavy lifting there. One scenario envisaged more than half a million departures, with relocation packages worth approximately nine thousand dollars per person.

Nine thousand dollars. Turns out you really can slap a price tag on losing your home, your neighbourhood, and your country. Just take the money and go. Ethnic cleansing with a spreadsheet.

These were modelled proposals, not actual payments of course – it never got beyond being just numbers on a screen. But calling departure ‘voluntary’ doesn’t turn the desperation of genocided people into choice. A financial model can calculate an incentive, but it can’t turn a boot out the door into a holiday by fiddling with the column heading.

BCG says the reconstruction work was unauthorised, two partners were dismissed, its UK team wasn’t involved, and it collected no fees for these projects. It stopped and disavowed the work. Its own explanation nevertheless describes a serious institutional failure inside the firm Burnham’s government has now chosen to work with though and they will be judged on that, they must answer for that.

According to its letter, BCG’s chief risk officer had instructed the lead partner not to undertake reconstruction work without the affected population’s involvement. The partner proceeded against that instruction. The people whose future was being modelled were supposed to be included. Even that condition was bypassed.

That is what makes this particular exercise politically revealing. People facing displacement become assumptions in somebody else’s calculation, while the requirement to involve them was ignored. A model can look impressively technical while the process behind it sidelines the very people carrying all of the consequences.

Burnham’s government is commissioning expertise from an organisation therefore, whose own account exposes that failure. What did Downing Street establish about the changes made afterwards? Were there any? The firm has disowned the work; ministers still chose the firm. That choice requires an answer from them.

And there’s another snag with all this reassurance. BCG told MPs it wouldn’t publish its investigation’s findings, because its explanation would rest on blaming partners who bypassed the firm’s controls. Without the findings, the public cannot examine how that happened or assess whether the changes BCG promised have addressed those failures.

Its letter also said reconstruction discussions on Signal hadn’t been retained, contrary to company policy. That leaves a gap in the record of who discussed what as those proposals developed.

Burnham’s government has nevertheless chosen to bring BCG into its planning process anyway, despite all of that. What evidence did ministers examine before deciding the firm could be trusted with that access? The public is being asked to accept their judgement while the investigation underpinning BCG’s account remains unpublished. “Lessons learned” again, I have to reiterate, it is doing an awful lot of heavy lifting there.

And that appointment leads directly into the relationships around Burnham. Green leader Zack Polanski has led on this by publicly challenging how the firm was selected.

The professional connection is established. The route by which this particular appointment was made remains unexplained. But lets see if we can spot any clues perhaps.

James Purnell, Burnham’s chief of staff, became a senior adviser to BCG after leaving Parliament in 2010, before moving to the BBC in 2013. His role in the current selection isn’t established, but his links to the company at one point are. That makes disclosure of who recommended and approved BCG essential to testing the relationship Polanski has just identified.

Purnell, formerly the chair of Labour Friends of Israel, lest we forget, appears to have logged a large closet full of consultancy skeletons right into Burnham’s inner sanctum, which should be a major red flag for anyone who still believes conflicts of interest is a bad thing. But instead of shining a light on the revolving door, spinning for all it’s worth again here it seems, Downing Street has us all playing LinkedIn detective, sifting through a graveyard of former job titles like an overly complicated game of Cluedo.

Polanski’s thrown down the gauntlet: BCG out, or Burnham has to own what comes next. Suddenly, the promise to do politics differently has become a test that Burnham can’t dodge, unless he fancies defending his new pals in public.

And a further link runs through the Tony Blair Institute, as I mentioned in my intro, and here the evidence comes from BCG itself.

Its letter to MPs identified the institute as the only UK-based organisation its reconstruction-modelling team was understood to have interacted with. Reporting described institute staff joining calls and a message group connected with the developing Gaza project. Blair himself of course, sits on Trump’s ridiculous Board of Peace, because the man hasn’t caused enough pain in the Middle East to just do the decent thing and bu**er off back under the rock he came out from

The institute denied authoring the final plan. Its clarification said the presentation did not originate with BCG, although members of a BCG team contributed.

So the institute’s denial leaves its participation in those discussions to be accounted for. An organisation can contribute to a project without writing the final document, but the public deserves to know what it supplied and how that contribution affected the proposals being developed.

This is the documented Blair connection: his institute’s interaction with the team involved in the Gaza reconstruction modelling. Alongside Purnell’s former BCG role, Blairite MP as he once was, as Burnham still is, it shows why this story reaches into the organisations and professional relationships that shape policy. Their access to those discussions deserves the same scrutiny as the finished product does.

They matter because advisers can influence a decision before the minister reaches the stage of choosing an answer. Somebody has already decided which questions deserve asking, which costs count and which options reach the desk. Formal control over the final signature doesn’t get rid that earlier influence.

And Polanski’s broader argument is about the kind of break Burnham promised.

And the test stops being theoretical the moment you check Burnham’s receipts.

Greater Manchester Combined Authority’s records list a ninety-thousand-pound payment to BCG on 22 July 2025. By then, BCG had already publicly acknowledged its Gaza involvement and disavowed the reconstruction work. So this scandal hadn’t emerged years after the money changed hands. It was already public. On the very date recorded for Manchester’s payment, BCG was explaining its failures to MPs. What assessment did the authority Burnham led at that time, make of those disclosures, and did they trigger any review of its relationship with the firm? Procurement records describe a two-week assignment developing the case for a Greater Manchester prevention demonstrator, focused on preventive healthcare.

Ninety grand. Two weeks. Nice work if you can get it.

The authority Burnham led had already paid this firm to help make a case for public-service policy. It now appears in his national planning process. So reliance on BCG has a history, and an earlier Burnham-led commission against which we can test its benefits.

What did that two-week assignment leave inside the public organisation? Did staff acquire knowledge they could reuse? Could they do more for themselves afterwards? Those are concrete tests of whether buying outside advice builds public capacity or keeps the public sector coming back to the same supplier, who, it seems despite everything, can cash in on that.

Steve Scrase’s criticism stood out for me on X, when he asked why Whitehall needs an outside consultancy to formulate strategy at all. And it’s a good point isn’t it? Did you not appoint consultants to Whitehall posts to do this work? Why is it being outsourced and given that is the case, what is the point of these people being in Whitehall at all then? The government chooses its advisers and decides which expertise to fund. Treating the appointment as evidence that civil servants must be incapable lets the people making those choices avoid the question.

If officials already possess the relevant expertise, Burnham should explain why BCG s even needed. If that expertise is missing, he should explain how the government intends to rebuild it rather than keep on wasting public cash on these outsourcing contracts.

Otherwise, this consultancy addiction is the gift that keeps on giving isn’t it? Every missing skill in the public sector is just another money making opportunity, and every so-called quick fix ends with the government crawling back for another hit. It’s a brilliant racket, unless you’re the mug paying for it. I don’t want to be that mug.

Public expertise means more than having enough staff to receive a finished report. It means retaining the knowledge to test its assumptions, challenge its conclusions and do the next piece of work without having to purchase the same capacity again, possibly at an inflated price, because you’ve gotta have that fix. A government promising stronger public control should be building that ability into its institutions.

The fee for the current national assignment remains undisclosed. The ninety thousand pounds is the earlier Manchester payment, so we know it’s got to be well north of that surely? So today’s appointment raises a new question about who gets access to a national strategy, on what terms, and with what accountability to the people expected to live under it.

MP Zarah Sultana has also publicly attacked the appointment. That is the political consequence visible so far: Burnham’s choice is being challenged over the very record his government had the opportunity to consider.

The one-consultant explanation addresses the size of the assignment. It leaves the suitability question standing. Which safeguards were checked? What alternatives were considered? How much influence does the brief allow? A smaller headcount doesn’t give us those answers.

Nor can Burnham outsource responsibility along with the advice. BCG doesn’t have to defend his programme on a doorstep. He does. He chooses which institutional record is acceptable, which outside organisation gets a hearing and what the public is allowed to know about the arrangement. Every reassuring statement from Downing Street is therefore a defence of a decision his government has to own.

Burnham’s pledge to do things differently is now being put through the wringer by the very firm he’s just rolled out the red carpet for. The Gaza debacle, the revolving-door shenanigans, the Manchester consultancy gravy train-these aren’t just embarrassing, they’re demands for an explanation too. Letting this lot steer Britain’s future while ducking the tough questions isn’t just bad judgement; it’s a crash course in how to botch public control. If public control means anything, it’s not letting the consultants decide when difficult questions get swept under the rug, or have they won a contract for doing that as well?

For more Burnham balls-ups that really should have ended his bounce well before now, and possibly would have done if such stories were covered by mainstream media, do stick with this channel for more of what they can’t be bothered to cover, like this story here as your recommended next watch.

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