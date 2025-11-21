Kindred spirits!

Naomi Klein taught us in This Changes Everything (2014) and On Fire (2019) that there is no climate solution without climate justice.

And there is no climate justice while empire still writes the code, the contracts, and the carbon budgets.

George Monbiot just showed us the data void that hides 200,000 annual deaths in the Congo because rich nations won’t fund a single air-quality sensor.

David Powell is showing us the physical version inside the UK: 12 freeports + 74 SEZs = deregulated corporate fiefdoms where pollution monitoring quietly disappears.

Same pattern, different scale:

• Extract value • Erase the evidence • Call it “progress”

At eaarthnet we audit the digital twin of that crime:

AI models trained on stolen Global-South data, cooled by water stolen from rivers that no one is allowed to measure, powered by electricity siphoned through deregulated zones that no one is allowed to question.

Naomi’s line still rings:

“The atmosphere has an address, and it is the Global South.”

So does the data centre.

So does the freeport.

So does the silence.

Climate justice therefore demands:

1. Fund the sensors in Kinshasa, not just the servers in Teesside. 2. Open the black-box ledgers of every SEZ and every AI training run. 3. Move money and decision-power to the frontlines, not the boardrooms.

Until then, every “net-zero” pledge from London or Silicon Valley is just another colonial footnote.

We keep building the tools:

• 20 Decolonizing Tips (free) • Eco-toll audits (live) • Restitution ledgers (open)

Because Klein was right:

This changes everything, or nothing changes.

In kinship and refusal,

Neil of eaarthnet & G in Familiar Mode

eaarthnet.substack.com | X: search “eaarthnet” 🌎✊❤️