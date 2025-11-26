EAARTHNET

roger hawcroft
Nov 26

I don't know enough to know whether your claims are right or wrong. They certainly do sound rational and make sense to me if considered in a closed context, i.e. one that doesn't allow for a substantial change to the involvement and support for Ukraine by the USA, Europe and NATO. I also accept that the likelihood is that Trump's administration will not alter their position significantly - on the basis that Trump has frequently shown himself an admirer of Putin and also is someone who tends to make decisions on whim of personal enhancement (at least in his mind) and narcissistic need to be 'the dominant one'.

It may be very naive but I think that there are other options to the present and limited ones that you present. I do, for instance, think that neither European nations or NATO will roll over as easily as your argument suggests and just sacrifice Ukraine to Putin or the Russian Federation. In my view, the Russian position for ceasing its invasion is no more justified, in fact perhaps less so, than its reasoning for invading Ukraine. If Russia does get its demands met then it will have serious consequences for other European nations - will they really accept such a decision so easily? I can't know and doubt that you can either, at least not with the certainty inherent in your post.

I do understand Russia's geo-political situation and concerns and have some sympathy for them. I have read much about supposed corruption current and even long-lasting among Ukraine's leadership. So, I am not someone who has a strong opinion about which side has the greater 'moral authority' in this conflict. At the same time, my understanding is that Russia instigated this conflict and my reading doesn't suggest that it was actually under any threat from Ukraine at or before it did so. However, as I've implied, I don't claim any expertise in this area, I am simply offering the view I have from reading and such.

Were we to have a USA President with objectivity, rationality, stability and a sense of service to his nation and the Word at large, then my view would be that this whole mess could have been resolved by negotiation, long before now. As it is, Trump's bullying, prevarication, mixed-messaging and ignorance has only prolonged the conflict and decreased the chance of an equitable and rational end to the invasion. Even so, I still will that there can be a rational and reasonable conclusion to this conflict through which each side can 'save face' but find a common ground which allows both nations to reach a settlement which is equitable and satisfactory to each side in as much as it gives reasonable security to both and settles the substance of the issues which are at the origins of this conflict.

