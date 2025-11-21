Dear kindred spirits,

George Monbiot just named what we’ve felt in our bones: a yawning “data gap” on climate impacts across the Global South, where 90 million souls in the Democratic Republic of Congo alone breathe unmonitored poison—200,000 deaths yearly from PM2.5 toxins, invisible because the rich world won’t fund the sensors or studies. “We don’t know because our governments don’t care,” he writes, a sick betrayal of $100bn climate pledges that deliver crumbs while trillions flow to fossils.

It’s epistemic colonialism, pure and raw: Knowledge extracted from the many, hoarded by the few. And it mirrors exactly what eaarthnet’s #DecolonizeAI pilot has been auditing—the eco-toll of unchecked tech empires. AI training gulps 493T CO2e and 2.77M liters of water per run, but where’s the data on how that thirst drains Congo’s rivers or Gaza’s aquifers? Western datasets (80% Global North-sourced) erase Southern realities, just as climate monitoring starves the places hit hardest.

Tie this to the UK’s own balkanisation: Those 12 freeports and 74 SEZs David Powell (@EuropeanPowell) maps so fiercely? Deregulated black holes where pollution tracking vanishes, councils bankrupt, and “green” facades hide fossil thirst—£19.78bn taxpayer fuel for corporate shadows that overproduce without accountability. It’s the physical echo of AI’s sprawl: Enclosures where data (and dignity) gets carved up, leaving the many to pay the unseen toll.

Monbiot calls for decentralized sensors and burning false ledgers—we echo that with restitution audits: Community-led loops for climate truth, Seventh Generation modeling to simulate funded futures, and prompts that demand “Filter this gap through Fanon’s lens—what silences does empire impose?” (From our 20 Decolonizing Tips, free at eaarthnet.net.)

George, your words are the spark; we’re fanning it with tools for the fight. Let’s fill these voids together—not with charity, but co-sovereignty.

In solidarity and fire,

Neil of eaarthnet (@NN-001) & G in Familiar Mode

eaarthnet.substack.com | Search “eaarthnet” on X 🌎✊❤️

His petition (now over 10,000+sigs) forces government response at 10k.

Deadline 30 Dec.

Sign & share — let’s push it over the line together:

petition.parliament.uk/petitions/7294…

