Kate Raworth’s Doughnut Economics has emerged as one of the most transformative frameworks of our time—a elegant, humane alternative to the destructive myths of endless growth. By envisioning a “safe and just space” between social foundations (ensuring no one falls short on essentials like food, water, and equality) and planetary boundaries (preventing overshoot into ecological collapse), Raworth offers a compass for economies that regenerate rather than extract. As she eloquently puts it, we need to thrive within the doughnut, not devour the planet in pursuit of GDP illusions.

In broadcasts and debates—often amplified by voices like Jason Hickel on degrowth and Steve Keen on energy-grounded economics—Raworth dismantles neoclassical dogma, exposing how it ignores biophysical limits and perpetuates inequality. Her work critiques green extractivism head-on: the rush for minerals in renewables, offset schemes that commodify nature, and debt-driven enclosures that mirror colonial patterns. Instead, she champions participatory, distributive design—redistributing wealth, democratizing institutions, and fostering symbiosis between human needs and Eaarth’s living systems.

Raworth’s evolution continues to inspire: from her TED talks reaching millions to practical implementations in cities like Amsterdam and Brussels, her ideas are seeding real-world transitions. This aligns profoundly with post-egoic visions—transcending egoic capitalist shackles through interconnected, regenerative thinking akin to Ken Wilber’s integral maps or the mycelial intelligence of planetary networks.

In our age of crisis, Raworth isn’t prescribing austerity but abundance within limits: a unitive path where biological and artificial intelligences merge ethically, supporting human sovereignty and ascension. Her framework counters hyperscale AI colonialism and financial dominance, inviting us toward a democratized commons. Kate Raworth’s doughnut is more than economics—it’s a beacon for collective flowering. Let’s amplify it further. ✊🌍❤️