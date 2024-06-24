July 4th, Independence Day! But not for us mere mortals!
This is a farce that the media & the political class call a general election, in which we are supposed to choose our representatives for the next 5 years
I am putting this collection of archival links together at my rage at the disgraceful state of our politics. A reminder of why we are in the crisis of society.
This is a farce that the media & the political class call a general election, in which we are supposed to choose our representatives for the next 5 years. Only they represent their funders, and as…