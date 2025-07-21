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Ed Green's avatar
Ed Green
Jul 24, 2025

Great reporting, thanks for exposing and explaining the level of corporate greed hidden in British & American economies. Now is the time for peace & justice folks around the world to expose this genocidal corruption within the (BS) free world’s billionaires & societies. Stop the madness & corruption of war, expose the politicians, governments, corporations & individuals benefiting financially from these genocides. Fight for peace & justice now.

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
Jul 21, 2025

This sounds like a repeat of Nazi Germany that no corporation will now own up to.

When genocide is good for business, it means we have the wrong business model.

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