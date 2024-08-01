Israeli War Crimes in Gaza – evidence in parliament
JVL Introduction What are MPs for? Surely, to hold governments to account. In January 2024 two Yorkshire MPs, Richard Burgon MP and Imran Hussain MP took their roles seriously by announcing they woul
This report was shown on Jewish voice for labour.
We believe this report has serious ramifications for Sir Keir Starmer and his cabinet if he continues to ignore international law as adjudicated by the ICJ, International courts of justice. And the warrants issued by the ICC for arrest of Netanyahu and others.
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