Hamas spokesperson, Hazem Qassem, denounced the killings as “a violation” of the ceasefire agreement.

Six Palestinians were killed and others injured by Israeli army forces in attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the first violation of the ceasefire that took effect on Friday.

According to Al Jazeera Arabic, sources at the Ma’amedani Hospital said five Palestinians were killed by Israeli quadcopter drones, which fired at people inspecting their homes in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

The Israeli army said in a statement that it opened fire to “remove the threat” after spotting “suspicious people” trying to cross the so-called yellow line, to which the troops withdrew as part of the ceasefire. The report stated that the army claimed the soldiers had fired warning shots.

In the south of the Strip, Palestinian sources reported that one person was killed and others were injured by Israeli fire in the town of Al-Fakhari east of Khan Yunis, the report noted.

Many Injured

At the same time, the Nasser Medical Complex reported that two Palestinians were wounded by Israeli forces’ fire in Khan Yunis.

The report stated that Israeli tanks fired intensively at Palestinians northwest of the city of Rafah. Palestinian sources also reported shooting from Israeli vehicles and flying drones in the Shakosh area north of Rafah.

In northern Gaza, Al Jazeera Arabic cited a source in the ambulance and emergency department as having reported that Palestinians were injured by Israeli army fire in the Halawa area in Jabalia al-Balad.

‘Violation’ – Hamas

Hamas spokesperson, Hazem Qassem, denounced the killings as a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

“The killing by the occupation army of a number of residents of the Gaza Strip this morning through bombing and shooting is a violation of the ceasefire agreement,” Qassem said in a statement.

“We once again call on the various parties to monitor the occupation’s behavior and not allow it to evade its commitments before the mediators regarding ending the war on the Gaza Strip,” he added.

‘You Cease, I Fire’ – Albanese

UN Special Rapporteur, Francesca Albanese, on the occupied Palestinian territory, has condemned the killings, saying Israel “must face sanctions” until “every crime is accounted for.”

“Again: Ceasefire according to Israel=“you cease, I fire.” Calling it “peace” is both an insult and a distraction,” Albanese wrote on X.

“All eyes on Palestine: Israel must face justice, sanctions, divestment, boycott UNTIL occupation, apartheid and genocide are over and every crime is accounted for,” she added.

250 Bodies Recovered

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Civil Defense in Gaza, Muhammad Basal, said on Tuesday that more than 250 bodies of Palestinians have been recovered since the ceasefire came into effect.

Basal said some of the corpses were lying in the streets and pointed out that more than 10,000 people are still under the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israel’s two-year military assault on the enclave.

He said the Civil Defense was facing a major shortage of heavy equipment to move the rubble, adding that the remnants of war and explosive materials pose a great danger to the lives of Gaza’s residents.

According to United Nations estimates, there are at least 55 million tons of rubble in Gaza, the report stated.

Rising Death Toll

Gaza’s Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the death toll since October 7, 2023, has risen to 67,869, with 170,105 injured.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire plan for Gaza, which included the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entire Gaza Strip. The first phase of the deal came into force on Friday.