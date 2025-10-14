❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
Oct 14, 2025

What do you call a ceasefire when the occupying army murders people? I call it BS.

Reply
Share
2 replies by ❖ EAARTHNET and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 eaarthnet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture