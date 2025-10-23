Brought to our attention by an article by Peter Koenig in an sovereignista we decided to explore the net for info on the ODed Yinon Plan. This is what we unearthed, it is as explosive as the US rand plan, adopted by the deep state.

Excerpt: The plan for “Greater-Greater Israel”, destruction of Iran (which in the original greater Israel was not included), which will also attempt blocking the Strait Hormuz, to cut off the rest of the western world of hydrocarbon energy, especially China (Israel does the dirty job for the US, supported with US weaponry and money). Close to 35% of oil and gas – the main source of worldwide energy – is shipped through the Strait of Hormuz. China is clearly targeted. Number ONE for Trump and his handlers. On the other hand, Trump is trying to take over Venezuela, with the world’s largest hydrocarbon resources, replacing those from the Gulf States, first for MAGA, of course, second for all those puppets who remain obedient to King Donald. https://sovereignista.com/2025/10/23/brief-analysis-of-whats-going-on-in-the-middle-east-and-venezuela/

The Oded Yinon Plan, published in 1982 in the Hebrew journal Kivunim, is a controversial Israeli political strategy document advocating the fragmentation and dismantling of powerful Arab states surrounding Israel into smaller, ethnically or sectarian-based entities. Yinon’s core idea was that dividing countries like Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan into smaller states based on ethnic and religious lines would weaken their capacity to oppose Israel and increase Israeli regional dominance and security.

This plan envisions the “balkanization” of the Arab world to prevent the emergence of unified Arab nationalism that could threaten Israel. It called for the dissolution of Egypt, Jordan, and other nations into smaller political units with aligned interests to Israel, effectively creating a network of allied states to enhance Israel’s influence. For example, Iraq would be divided into separate Kurdish, Shia, and Sunni regions, while similar divisions were suggested for Lebanon and Syria.

Yinon assumed that Israel’s military forces alone were insufficient to directly control vast territories, so local proxy forces or client states would be essential for maintaining control, with Israeli garrisons positioned strategically for rapid military response.

The plan also tied this fragmentation to broader geopolitical goals such as facilitating the displacement of Palestinians and securing Israeli control over disputed territories. Critics view the Yinon Plan as a blueprint for imperial neo-colonial domination based on “divide and rule” and see it as influential in shaping later Middle East conflicts and US policy in the region.

In summary, the Yinon Plan is a strategic vision for Israel’s long-term security based on destabilising and fragmenting neighbouring Arab states into smaller, weaker entities aligned with Israeli interests, often referred to as “balkanization.” It remains controversial and cited in both academic analyses and conspiracy theories regarding Middle Eastern geopolitics since the 1980s.

The Yinon Plan proposed dividing specific Arab states as follows:

• Iraq: Divided into three separate states—one for the Kurds in the north, one Sunni Arab state, and one Shia Arab state. This fragmentation was based on ethnic and sectarian identities to weaken Iraq as a unified state.

• Lebanon: Partitioned into several smaller autonomous entities reflecting religious sectarian lines, essentially disintegrating the country into separate provinces controlled by various sectarian groups.

• Syria: Broken into several ethnic and religious units, including a Shiite Alawi state along the coast, a Sunni state around Aleppo, another Sunni state centred on Damascus which would be hostile to its northern neighbour, and a Druze state potentially in the Golan Heights and southern regions.

• Jordan: The plan envisaged dissolving the Hashemite kingdom, particularly to separate and relocate the Palestinian population, effectively limiting Jordan as a Palestinian state.

• Egypt: Suggested to be fragmented with the possibility of reestablishing a Christian Coptic state in Upper Egypt, further weakening the central Egyptian state.

The overall strategy was to “balkanise” these countries into smaller, ethnically or sectarian-based states that would be politically weaker, easier to manipulate or control, and less likely to pose a unified threat to Israel. This fragmentation would create satellite states aligned with Israeli interests, thereby ensuring regional dominance for Israel.

There is no explicit official evidence that the current Israeli Knesset openly states it is following the Oded Yinon Plan, as the plan itself is a controversial and often considered a strategic or ideological blueprint rather than a formal policy. However, several analysts, scholars, and critics argue that actions and policies of recent Israeli governments—particularly under the Likud Party and Prime Minister Netanyahu—have reflected key elements consistent with the Yinon Plan’s objectives. These include:

• Pursuit of territorial expansion and control over Palestinian territories, including assertions of overriding military and security control in Gaza and the West Bank.

• Efforts to maintain and expand buffer zones around Israel, such as military presence in southern Lebanon and the Golan Heights, in violation of international agreements.

• Policies that contribute to the fragmentation and destabilisation of neighbouring Arab states, especially Syria and Lebanon, through military strikes, support for proxy militias, and encouragement of sectarian divides.

• Statements from officials acknowledging the diminishment of traditional borders and the desire for prolonged Israeli security control in key areas, consistent with the Yinon Plan’s goal of weakening neighbouring states by fostering fragmentation.

• The apparent alignment of some Israeli strategic approaches with neoconservative US foreign policy agendas that emphasise sectarian divisions and regime changes in the Middle East.

While the Israeli government does not officially admit to implementing the Yinon Plan, commentators see a pattern of geopolitical manoeuvres that reflect its divide-and-rule strategy intended to enhance Israeli regional dominance and security at the expense of neighbouring Arab states’ integrity.

In summary, evidence is mainly inferred from Israeli military actions, territorial policies, strategic declarations, and alignment with allied foreign policy moves rather than direct confirmation of following the Yinon Plan in official Knesset statements.[wikipedia +3]

Recent Knesset bills that change or impact governance of the West Bank include:

• Bills proposing or advancing the de facto annexation of parts of the West Bank, aiming to formalise Israeli sovereignty over areas currently under Palestinian Authority control or disputed status.

• Legislation expanding Israeli administrative and legal control over the West Bank, including criminal justice measures that extend Israeli jurisdiction.

• Proposals to restructure or diminish the role of the Palestinian Authority by imposing direct Israeli regulation on the Palestinian population and governance systems.

• Laws targeting Palestinian NGOs and civil society groups operating in the West Bank, restricting their activities and funding.

• Measures to increase economic sanctions and collective penalties on Palestinian families and communities within the West Bank in cases linked to security concerns.

These legislative tendencies reflect a broader policy of consolidating Israeli governance and control over the West Bank, aligned with political efforts to reshape the territorial and administrative status quo in Israel’s favour.

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