Below are AI responses to differing neutral prompts, repetitive in listing parameters under each section, but we think that most, not all, parameters are met to assess Zionism as being of cult status, attempts to appropriate Judaism and in particular the conflation of anti-Judaism (anti-Semitic) and criticism of Israel and their actions as a state, not a religion, has seen a particularly egregious attack on those calling out the state of Israel for its appalling conduct, its internationally recognised war crimes and inevitably genocide under the banner of Zionism.

The unusual concentration of bribery of politicians, the controls in ownership of banks, media, the attractiveness for all elites in wealth hoarding, the many religions that align for various nefarious self-serving reasons, has enabled a cult to form that defies previous global attempts.

Parameters of Cultarism

A cult is typically defined by a combination of several key parameters that distinguish it from mainstream social or religious groups. These parameters include:

• A charismatic leader who is greatly revered or worshipped, often seen as a genius, prophet, or messiah figure.

• A rigid and exclusive ideology or belief system that members must strictly adhere to, with discouraged questioning and punishments for doubt.

• Extreme control over members’ lives, including what they wear, eat, and their relationships, is enforced both by leaders and peer policing.

• Use of mind-altering practices such as sleep deprivation, chanting, meditation, or drugs to break down resistance.

• Isolation from outsiders, including cutting ties with family, often combined with “love-bombing” new members to foster dependence.

• An “us-versus-them” mentality that views the group as superior and outsiders as lacking understanding.

• Apocalyptic or cataclysmic beliefs are common in many cults.

• Expectation of high dedication of time, energy, and often money, to the cult’s activities, to the exclusion of personal interests.

Additionally, cults typically show authoritarianism without accountability, intolerance of criticism, lack of financial transparency, and create unreasonable fears about the outside world. Members often feel they can never be “good enough,” and the leader/group is seen as the exclusive source of truth and validation.

These parameters encompass psychological manipulation, social isolation, and control mechanisms that bind followers tightly to the cult and its leader or doctrine.

Definition’s of Cultarism.

The concept of “Cultarism” is not clearly defined or widely used in academic or popular discourse but can be understood in relation to cult-like behaviours or dynamics within cultural or political systems. Cult-like traits include authoritarian control, manipulation, intense loyalty demands, suppression of dissent, and creating an insular, controlled environment.

Applying this lens to the funding and media manipulation under Netanyahu’s Israel, the characteristics of media control, political manipulation, use of threats against dissenters, and ideological rigidity can be seen as parallel to key cult behaviours—such as psychological control, social coercion, and information control to maintain power and suppress opposition.

Specifically: as in previous paragraph.

• The controlling of media narratives and silencing of critical voices resembles cult tactics of isolating members from outside information.

• The political funding and international lobbying can create an echo chamber or sphere of influence supporting a singular worldview.

• The use of fear (threats of exposing “immoral activities”) to maintain loyalty or silence opponents mimics cult enforcement through social pressure and fear.

• The idealisation of leadership and intolerance for dissent aligns with cult leadership dynamics.

While “Cultarism” as a term is not standard, these parallels indicate that some features seen in manipulative cult dynamics are present in the political-media context under Netanyahu, contributing to a centralised control of ideology and narrative, reducing pluralism and critical scrutiny.

Thus, the manipulative and coercive elements in Israel’s political funding and media landscape could be viewed as factors that foster cult-like (or “cultural cultish”) behaviours in the political and social sphere.

Several behaviours discussed in the provided sources match classic cult dynamics:

1. Media and Information Control: Controlling media narratives and suppressing dissent aligns with cult tactics of isolating members from outside information, making them more reliant on the group for “truth.” This limits critical thinking and shapes the worldview.[davenportpsychology +1]

2. Social Conditioning and Peer Pressure: Creating an environment where group loyalty is intensely demanded through social rituals or political pressure is similar to cults’ use of conformity enforcement and public shaming to maintain control.[raggeduniversity +1]

3. Manipulation through Fear and Shame: Using threats (such as exposing immoral activities or other damaging information) to silence opposition reflects cult leaders’ methods of instilling fear and shame to suppress dissent and enforce compliance.[davenportpsychology]

4. Charismatic Leadership and Loyalty Demands: The idealisation of a central figure (e.g., Netanyahu) and the demand for unquestioning loyalty parallel cult leader dynamics where the leader becomes the sole source of validation and protection.[icsahome +1]

5. Identity Fusion and Alienation: Cult members are made to derive their identity from the group rather than their individual self, leading to alienation from one’s own sense of self; politically this can translate into rigid ideological loyalty and suppression of personal dissent.[icsahome]

6. Use of Rewards and Punishments: Granting favours or benefits to compliant actors (media outlets, political allies) and punishing or marginalising critics mirrors cult systems of reward/punishment to reinforce ideology and obedience.[davenportpsychology +1]

These behaviours demonstrate how political-media manipulation under Netanyahu exhibits many psychological and social control mechanisms that are hallmarks of cults, fostering conformity, suppressing dissent, and consolidating power through fear, loyalty, and control of information

Here is a concise checklist to identify cult-like behaviours in political groups, synthesised from expert sources:

• Excessive, unquestioning loyalty to a single leader or leadership group

• Suppression or punishment of questioning, doubt, or dissent

• Strict control over members’ thoughts, actions, and feelings

• Use of fear, guilt, or shame to enforce compliance

• A polarised us-versus-them worldview promoting conflict with outsiders

• Leaders claiming exclusive access to “truth” or validation

• Lack of accountability or transparency among leaders

• Recruitment focus and pressure to bring in new members or supporters

• Isolation of members from outside influence or criticism

• Use of propaganda, repetitive slogans, or thought-terminating clichés to limit critical thinking

• Rewarding loyalty with privileges, punishing or ostracising critics

• Leaders exempt from rules or ethical standards applied to followers

• Demanding personal sacrifices or cutting ties with former allegiances (family, friends, beliefs)

• Manipulative control over personal decisions (relationships, work, residence)

• Use of theatricality, charisma, or manipulative rhetoric to maintain influence

These signs point to social and psychological dynamics typical of cults that can manifest in political groups, especially those with authoritarian leadership and tight ideological control.

Having Read the parameters and you still think that all people of Jewish faith or birth are all members of Zionism, then we suggest you are complicit in anti-semitism and support ongoing genocide.