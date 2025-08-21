The zionist plague upon our planet. eaarthnet · November 6, 2024 We have transcribed the articles on X, by David, they are essential reading to understand what the geo-political game plan is for the zionist hegemony. The Trump presidency was a planned exercise, (despite the Media propaganda,) which the articles explain. Read for yourself and make your conclusions. Read full story

Jewish Voice for Labour, are a group of irrelevant Jewish supremacists and Islamophobes, many of whom can't even bring themselves to *say* they're anti-Zionist. They were partly responsible for completely derailing the Corbyn leadership's response to the State of Israel's permanent campaign of entryism, subversion and information warfare waged on British society from 2015 onwards, overseen for the most part by Mark Regev and Gilad Erdan.

Their insistence on putting 'anti-Zionist Jews' (spoiler: very few Jewish material anti-Zionists exist) first at every turn and insisting that the genocide of Palestine was really a tragedy *for Jews, Judaism and Jewish identity* embedded bigotry into the Left's response and ensured that the struggle to liberate West Asia and fighting Islamophobia were downgraded as priorities for the Corbyn movement.

Saying you worked for JVL during the Corbyn years isn't a boast, it's an indictment.

#DismantleZionism

I am told that Your Party has now named seven members in a - presumably interim - executive committee.

I am able to share the names and the official positions of three of the seven - which are listed in internal documents. They are:

Amy Jackson – once Political Secretary at LOTO and Unite’s Director of Politics, now: ‘Head of Executive Team.’

Karie Murphy – ex-Chief of Staff at LOTO, forced out after shenanigans with John McDonnell, now back in charge of: ‘Conference & Event planning’.

James Schneider – former LOTO Spokesperson, Progressive International and Peace and Justice Project. He is married to Sophie Nazemi, Keir Starmer’s literal press secretary; he was central to the disastrous Labour push to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism against the will of the members and to the strategy of apologising and throwing anti-Zionists under the bus. His new title is a mouthful: ‘Comms inclusive of MSM, SM, Speechwriter, Spokesperson, Supporter comms’

This is the same tried and failed incompetent clique that brought down the first Corbyn project. Out of cowardice, they capitulated to the Board of Deputies & the Israel lobby. They betrayed the will of the mass membership and turbo-charged the witch-hunt.

Now history risks repeating. A handful of tried-and-tested failures could once again squander a movement of 800,000 decent Britons.

It is essential that anyone who has a voice in this process intervenes now, to ensure that the whole project is not strangled at birth by the same team that hung thousands of anti-Zionist Labour members out to dry last time and capitulated to the Zionist movement.

David exposes the real story behind Karie Murphy and why Zarah and all those who oppose Zionism should reject her as an executive in OUR ‘your party’

see that some people, including my esteemed comrade and friend, Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg - see below), are claiming that Karie Murphy is an innocent abroad and is certainly not leading coup attempts inside the nascent Your Party on behalf of Jeremy Corbyn and his faction, in order to undermine the influence of Zarah Sultana and of anti-Zionism.

So, here is some background on comrade Murphy.

Zarah Sultana (@zarahsultana) has recently gone on record saying the following:

“After I announced my resignation and intention to co-lead the founding of a new left party with Jeremy, the leaks against me were almost instantaneous. A small number of people who are involved in the party have engaged in anonymous briefings, making hostile and implicitly Islamophobic comments about me to the Sunday Times and Sky News. This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable in any context, but especially one in which we’re trying to create a new political culture. People who are supposedly on the left thinking it’s appropriate to use the Murdoch press to broadcast smears is astounding.”

The people to whom Sultana is referring, without naming names, include Karie Murphy who is masterminding the coup inside Your Party. Part of the reason that Karie Murphy was identified so quickly as the source of this briefing is that she has form. It was she who was a key source for Murdoch’s men, Gabriel Pogrund and Patrick Maguire in their hostile account of Corbynism: Left Out: The Inside Story of Labour Under Corbyn. I am told that even junior members of Corbyn’s team were tapped on the shoulder and invited to brief Pogrund.

Pogrund’s book quotes “opponents and disgruntled staff alike” as saying: “Karie doesn’t do politics. In fact, I’m not sure she has politics... Brutality is her thing.” This alleged brutality would appear to be connected to the following report on her role in LOTO back then. The Huffington Post reported in 2018:

“It can also be disclosed for the first time that more than 20 members of Corbyn’s office gave their support to a letter complaining about “bullying and intimidation” by senior management in 2018. The letter did not explicitly name Murphy, but several of those who endorsed it have told HuffPost UK that the allegations related specifically to her. Murphy’s lawyer reiterated that she was “not identified by name or position” in the letter and that there are six members of the senior management team.”

Here are some more examples of how comrade Murphy defended the “project” by undermining Corbyn - from the Pogrund book.

Here Murphy berates a Muslim LOTO staff member for wearing a Palestine badge in the MI6 building.

The staff member concerned came from a Muslim family and was Corbyn’s fiercely loyal Private Secretary, Iram Chamberlain.

Pogrund describes the conflict between the two:

“Chamberlain and Murphy disagreed on more or less everything from the moment her employment in LOTO began. It did not help that they could not agree on what she had been hired to do. In Murphy’s eyes, Chamberlain’s job entailed making decisions for the benefit of Corbyn and the Project. Often that might mean making decisions that Corbyn himself did not want to take. That was certainly her approach to managing LOTO.

Chamberlain saw it differently. As far as she was concerned, she worked for Jeremy Corbyn, not Karie Murphy. She was there to give effect to Corbyn’s will and Corbyn’s will alone, … Orders issued by others were irrelevant… What Murphy saw as insubordination, Chamberlain saw as loyalty. At times she felt like the only member of Corbyn’s staff who respected his sovereignty as leader. On occasion Corbyn would directly instruct her to do one thing, only for Murphy to arbitrarily veto it and flatly insist on another. ‘We’re not going to do that.’ Chamberlain had expected to be Corbyn’s wing-woman, staying close to his side at key events and dispensing political counsel. Instead, she found him – and herself – frozen out by Murphy from key decisions, … She also clashed with Murphy over anti-Semitism. Chamberlain was a stout defender of Corbyn’s refusal to budge on points of principle and believed that the anti-Semitism allegation was cynically being used to shift his position on Zionism. Murphy believed in the sort of compromises with political reality that the leader found particularly painful.”

So Murphy organised to get rid of Chamberlain, including the use of Islamophobic themes about her alleged connections of Islamic “extremism”.

The line from Murphy on the Zionist attacks was: 'we've got a fucking problem' with antisemitism.

Thus the need to adopt the Zionist produced IHRA working definition. Here Murphy berates Corbyn for trying to resist the IHRA. 'OK, you want to die in a ditch, Jeremy, you die in a ditch'.

Here Murphy argues with Asima Shaikh that Jeremy won't be remembered for accepting the IHRA, but on whether he becomes PM.

Karie Murphy is up to her old tricks again in trying to undermine and marginalise Zarah Sultana in order to defend the Zionist position. Given that Corbyn knows that this is how she operates, and that he knows this is how James Schneider operates, it would seem that he has endowed their activities with legitimacy.

Jeremy Corbyn’s advisers need to step aside. And, Zarah Sultana should absolutely not appoint failed former Corbyn advisers to her camp, or to party committees like the Conference Arrangement Committee. This especially applies to ‘comrades’ whose name is Murphy, Schneider, Murray or Robertson.