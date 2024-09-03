Ironic points of light.
In “September 1, 1939,” W. H. Auden reflects on the political and social turmoil at the onset of World War II. The line “ironic points of light” appears in the penultimate stanza:
In “September 1, 1939,” W. H. Auden reflects on the political and social turmoil at the onset of World War II. The line “ironic points of light” appears in the penultimate stanza:
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“Defenc…