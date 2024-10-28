Inequality, neo-liberalism, the evidence
Extracts from ‘The Spirit Level’ by Wilkinson & Pickett, exposing the failure of Western corporatocracy.
This article is written in tribute to a brilliant academic book that exposes and explains why we are in this fascist dystopia. The elites that control our governments, politicians, the media and our universities have impoverished the world whilst stealing massive personal wealth. Their neo-liberal zero sum ideology is a hall pass for greed leading to th…