In Praise of Francesca Albanese: The Voice They Cannot Silence
A homily on the strength of honesty and integrity.
There are moments in history when one person’s refusal to look away becomes the fulcrum on which the whole machinery of denial turns—and breaks. Francesca Albanese is living one of those moments.
As UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, she has now delivered eight meticulous, legally precise reports that do nothing less than name what far too many institutions still refuse to name: a genocide unfolding in real time, sustained by occupation, economic extraction, and the systematic violation of international law. She documents the torture of detainees, the deliberate starvation policies, the corporate profiteering from apartheid infrastructure, the relentless demolition of homes and lives. She does so with the calm, forensic clarity of someone who has read every relevant convention, resolution, and precedent—and refuses to let language obscure reality.
The response has been as clockwork as it is shameful.
A familiar choreography unfolds: a shadowy NGO (often funded by interests close to the Israeli government) floats a dossier of distortions and half-truths; outrage is manufactured across friendly media and diplomatic channels; governments—Germany, France, Czechia, and others—issue solemn calls for her resignation. The charge is always the same: “bias,” “antisemitism,” “undermining impartiality.” The subtext is never spoken aloud: stop telling the truth about what we continue to enable.
Yannis Varoufakis put it plainly and correctly: they are not trying to refute Francesca’s facts. They are trying to stop us from hearing them.
What they do not understand is that Francesca Albanese is not a functionary who can be removed like a faulty component. She is a human being who has looked at the evidence, recognised the crime, and decided—quietly, irrevocably—that silence is complicity. Strip her of the UN title tomorrow and she will still speak. Exile her from the rapporteur’s office and the reports she has already written will continue to circulate, cited in courtrooms, classrooms, and streets. Fire her and the archive of her work becomes even harder to ignore.
This is the paradox her persecutors have created for themselves: every attempt to silence her amplifies the very signal they wish to suppress. The more they shriek “bias,” the clearer it becomes that the bias is theirs. The more they invoke “impartiality,” the more obvious it is that impartiality, in their usage, means never naming genocide when it is being committed by an ally.
Francesca will never stop. Not because she is stubborn, but because she is honest. And honesty, once it finds its voice, is not easily recalled.
So to those who are presently engineering her ostracism—from foreign ministries to think-tank mailing lists to editorial boards—here is the simple message: be careful what you wish for. Francesca Albanese may well be more powerful outside the UN framework than inside it. The facts she has laid out do not vanish when a rapporteur’s mandate ends. They accumulate. They travel. They are carried by people who have read them, internalised them, and refused to unsee them.
The UN can remove her title. It cannot remove her testimony.
And that testimony—calm, precise, legally watertight, morally unflinching—is already doing its work.
In solidarity with Francesca Albanese, and with every person who continues to speak the truth when the machinery of power demands silence.
— eaarthnet team
Completely agree, Francesca Albanese is without peer, a woman with a voice that reverberates loudly around the earth, calling out factually the Apartheid, Oppressor, Fascist, Sanctuary Provider for Sexual and Indicted Sexual Deviants, transgressors of international and human rights laws, Theodor Herzl Ideologue adherent, Ashkenazi-Khazarian, Baal Balac, Balaam, Moloch Worshipping Zionist State … a Nation State Construct that by its unmitigated acts and that of its Security and Intelligence Services, its military supposed the Worlds most moral, has undeniably reinforced the now widely held view that it is a state granted nationhood by the international community resulting from an application made unto the international community when the international community itself was placed under extreme duress resulting what can only be described as provocative and outright terrorist actions to engineer that outcome engineered and enacted by actions that many would today reference as being terrorist, most of whom would go onto be aptly rewarded for their efforts by being rewarded with the role of governance of this nation construct state.. D B Gurion, Meir, Peres, Shamir, Rabin, Begin, all were involved in the nefarious activities that resulted this nation state construct being given statehood…
It is only correct that given so many years later that the world has been awakened as to the realities of these former P.M’s and latterly to the Nation State Construct they led, most notably its appalling treatment by this group of people in regards to the indiginous Semite’s native to the newly created and constructed Nation State of Israel, aka Palestinians that the voices of those who have investigated, researched and learned unequivocally of their criminal acts that have transgressed international and humanitarian laws that such voices are not only heard, but that they are amplified.
It is therefore encumbent upon those of us who share a revulsion for such patent vile behaviour, of the behaviours undertaken by this State Construct and its charges led its political class, championed by a staggering 80+% of its populace who support such excesses including the abuse that can be accurately described as evil that has involved killing of innocent men, woman, children on an industrial scale, namely acts that had as centric.. behaviours predicated to intimidate, to create and induce fear, to oppress a whole people as well as to deny the same people’s their lawful rights, behaviour that included the worst excesses of human depravity including but not limited to the .. torture, rape and sodomy including with inanimate objects and at times canines, depravities that also made use of murder and intentional targeted assassination, all being undertaken under the guise of national security, of self defense.
Defense that included lies on an unbelievable scale via a web of connectedness that has global reach, a program designed intentionally to deceive, propagandise and distort the realities and truths that the ordinary global citizen is exposed unto, understands, such untruths and falsehoods unprecedented but long orchestrated and a contrived assault that must not be condoned, nor accepted, or allowed to continue under any guise, any pretext, any excuse irrespective the ridiculous and non sensical responses by those who instinctively know and understand their complicit role in furthering the agenda of what can only be described as behaviour that manifests as evil…
Consequently we who support such efforts as those of the Francesca Albaneses must always strive to be aware, to remain cognisant of the fact that adherents unto the Abramic faith of Judaism, that such adherents are not and do not subscribe to the tenets and teachings of this modern Theodor Herzl Ashkenazi Zionism.. it is therefore inherently unequivocal that those of us who oppose and stand against the excesses of the Modern State Zionist Construct State of Israel and especially its excesses, do not conflate Zionism with Judaism, that we recognise the Jewish faith, as a faith that has as hast so often occasioned throughout human history, also been appropriated by outliers who are using the religion of Judaism to further what can only be described as a truly nefarious agenda… just saying
Kia Kaha (Stay strong)
From New Zealand