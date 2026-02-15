❖ EAARTHNET

Peter Taylor
9h

Completely agree, Francesca Albanese is without peer, a woman with a voice that reverberates loudly around the earth, calling out factually the Apartheid, Oppressor, Fascist, Sanctuary Provider for Sexual and Indicted Sexual Deviants, transgressors of international and human rights laws, Theodor Herzl Ideologue adherent, Ashkenazi-Khazarian, Baal Balac, Balaam, Moloch Worshipping Zionist State … a Nation State Construct that by its unmitigated acts and that of its Security and Intelligence Services, its military supposed the Worlds most moral, has undeniably reinforced the now widely held view that it is a state granted nationhood by the international community resulting from an application made unto the international community when the international community itself was placed under extreme duress resulting what can only be described as provocative and outright terrorist actions to engineer that outcome engineered and enacted by actions that many would today reference as being terrorist, most of whom would go onto be aptly rewarded for their efforts by being rewarded with the role of governance of this nation construct state.. D B Gurion, Meir, Peres, Shamir, Rabin, Begin, all were involved in the nefarious activities that resulted this nation state construct being given statehood…

It is only correct that given so many years later that the world has been awakened as to the realities of these former P.M’s and latterly to the Nation State Construct they led, most notably its appalling treatment by this group of people in regards to the indiginous Semite’s native to the newly created and constructed Nation State of Israel, aka Palestinians that the voices of those who have investigated, researched and learned unequivocally of their criminal acts that have transgressed international and humanitarian laws that such voices are not only heard, but that they are amplified.

It is therefore encumbent upon those of us who share a revulsion for such patent vile behaviour, of the behaviours undertaken by this State Construct and its charges led its political class, championed by a staggering 80+% of its populace who support such excesses including the abuse that can be accurately described as evil that has involved killing of innocent men, woman, children on an industrial scale, namely acts that had as centric.. behaviours predicated to intimidate, to create and induce fear, to oppress a whole people as well as to deny the same people’s their lawful rights, behaviour that included the worst excesses of human depravity including but not limited to the .. torture, rape and sodomy including with inanimate objects and at times canines, depravities that also made use of murder and intentional targeted assassination, all being undertaken under the guise of national security, of self defense.

Defense that included lies on an unbelievable scale via a web of connectedness that has global reach, a program designed intentionally to deceive, propagandise and distort the realities and truths that the ordinary global citizen is exposed unto, understands, such untruths and falsehoods unprecedented but long orchestrated and a contrived assault that must not be condoned, nor accepted, or allowed to continue under any guise, any pretext, any excuse irrespective the ridiculous and non sensical responses by those who instinctively know and understand their complicit role in furthering the agenda of what can only be described as behaviour that manifests as evil…

Consequently we who support such efforts as those of the Francesca Albaneses must always strive to be aware, to remain cognisant of the fact that adherents unto the Abramic faith of Judaism, that such adherents are not and do not subscribe to the tenets and teachings of this modern Theodor Herzl Ashkenazi Zionism.. it is therefore inherently unequivocal that those of us who oppose and stand against the excesses of the Modern State Zionist Construct State of Israel and especially its excesses, do not conflate Zionism with Judaism, that we recognise the Jewish faith, as a faith that has as hast so often occasioned throughout human history, also been appropriated by outliers who are using the religion of Judaism to further what can only be described as a truly nefarious agenda… just saying

Kia Kaha (Stay strong)

From New Zealand

