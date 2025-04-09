How US Mega-Funds Secretly Control Europe
After the 2008 financial crisis, US money managers took control of big banks and industries across Europe. Sputnik article abridged
© AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
After the 2008 financial crisis, US money managers took control of big banks and industries across Europe. Former Russian ambassador to the UK and Rossiya Segodnya deputy chief Alexander Yakovenko reveals how.
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