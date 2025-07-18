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Hillary Han's avatar
Hillary Han
Jul 19, 2025

This is a comprehensive thesis, that every economics student throughout the world should be required to read, study, discuss and thoroughly understand. The consequences of which could change history! I am your first student.

One thing I would like to add--regarding this paragraph which quotes Russia's Foreign Minsiter Sergey Lavrov::

"In keeping with the principle of national sovereignty and non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs that underlay the creation of the United Nations (the basic principle of international law grounded in the 1648 Peace of Westphalia), Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov described (in his speech cited above) the need “to establish foreign trade mechanisms [that] the West will be unable to control, such as transport corridors, alternative payment systems and supply chains.”

to add: at the last "the West will be unable to control": debt exploitation.

Thank you so much, Blessings to You from SEA.

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Peter Small's avatar
Peter Small
Jul 19, 2025

Great Essay Michael. Brings together much of your teaching in one classical masterpiece

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