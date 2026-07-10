David Graeber once observed that the most powerful weapon of the powerful is the ability to define what counts as realistic. In the realm of climate change, a small priesthood of economists has wielded this weapon with devastating effect. Armed with elegant equations and the quiet authority of the academy, they have told us — for decades — that the coming catastrophe is manageable, that the costs will be modest, and that the living Earth is, at heart, just another input to be optimised.

Dr Steve Keen has spent years reviewing their work. What he found is not mere error. It is a systematic, almost ritualistic denial of reality that may well help bring about the very collapse they claim to model.

The Sleight of Hand

The core trick is simple and audacious. Mainstream climate economists (most famously William Nordhaus and Richard Tol) built models that assume roughly 90% of GDP is unaffected by climate change because it happens “indoors.” They then used today’s spatial variation in temperature and economic output as a proxy for what will happen over time as the planet warms. This is the statistical equivalent of assuming that because people in Miami cope with heat better than people in Alaska today, a 4°C warmer world will be only mildly inconvenient.

As Keen has repeatedly shown, this is not science. It is numerology dressed in the language of economics. It ignores tipping points, feedback loops, and the non-linear nature of the systems that actually sustain life. It treats the biosphere as a minor variable rather than the foundation upon which all economic activity rests.

The result is a body of work that tells policymakers what they want to hear: the damages will be small, the costs of action high, and the prudent course is to do relatively little. This is not neutral analysis. It is ideological enclosure — the quiet normalisation of catastrophe for the benefit of the Achiever class.

The Parallel with 2008

This is not the first time mainstream economics has failed us on an existential scale. Before the 2008 financial crisis, the same intellectual priesthood assured us that complex financial instruments had spread risk so efficiently that systemic collapse was virtually impossible. Debt was just a transfer. Markets were self-correcting. The models said so.

When the models proved catastrophically wrong, the priesthood largely escaped accountability. Some even received prizes.

Now the stakes are orders of magnitude higher. This time the models are not just mispricing financial risk. They are mispricing the habitability of the planet. And once again, the economists most influential in policy circles are the ones least willing to confront the thermodynamic and ecological realities that make their equations absurd.

The Deeper Logic

At root, this is not a failure of intelligence. It is a failure of consciousness. The models reflect Achiever-stage logic in its purest form: the world is a collection of optimisable inputs; growth is the only metric that matters; the future can be discounted; and any problem can be solved by cleverer optimisation rather than fundamental rethinking.

The living Earth is reduced to an “externality.” Tipping points — the potential collapse of the AMOC, Amazon dieback, permafrost methane release — are downplayed or ignored because they do not fit neatly into smooth damage functions. The possibility of civilisational collapse is treated as an outlier rather than the central risk it has become.

This is enclosure at the level of meaning itself. The future is quietly cordoned off, declared manageable, and handed over to the same logic that brought us to the brink.

A Graeberian Response

Graeber taught us to look at the rituals and mythologies that sustain power. In climate economics, the ritual is the Integrated Assessment Model. The mythology is that a small group of experts with the right equations can speak for the future of the planet. The victims are the generations who will inherit a world rendered unrecognisable by our refusal to act.

The counter-ritual is simpler: tell the truth about the scale of the danger. Treat the biosphere as foundational rather than peripheral. Design economic thinking that begins with energy, ecology, and the limits of a finite planet rather than with the assumption of perpetual growth.

Dr Steve Keen has done more than most to expose the fraud. His work on energy in production, his demolition of the DICE model, and his insistence that economists’ damage estimates are irreconcilable with the scientific literature deserve far wider attention.

The rest of us — whether in the commons, in activism, or in the building of sovereign alternatives — must take up the task he has advanced: refusing the priesthood’s comforting fictions and insisting on a realism grounded in the living world.

The extinction articles we have written are part of that refusal. They are not hyperbole. They are a necessary corrective to the quiet engineering of collapse that passes for serious economic analysis.

The choice is not between growth and degrowth.

It is between honest reckoning and managed extinction.

The economists may have built the models.

But we do not have to live — or die — inside them.

✊🌎❤️

Niel / eaarthnet