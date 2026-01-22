Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The podcast discussion continues with a vengeance!

The unveiling of Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” at Davos on January 22, 2026, marks not an abrupt anomaly but the logical endpoint of a trajectory long in motion—one where shocks are harnessed to entrench elite dominion, crises commodified, and multilateralism hollowed out. How did a proposal tied to Gaza’s postwar governance evolve into a $1 billion pay-to-play body chaired indefinitely by one individual, potentially rivaling the United Nations? The path reveals Naomi Klein’s Shock Doctrine in action: disaster creates disorientation, opening doors for radical restructurings that favor the powerful.

The origins trace to September 2025, when Trump first floated the Board of Peace as part of his 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan. Framed initially as a limited “international transitional body” to oversee reconstruction, demilitarization, and technocratic administration in Gaza—building on Phase Two of the ceasefire—it gained partial legitimacy through UN Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025), which endorsed elements of the plan and welcomed the board’s establishment. This UN nod, however qualified, provided cover: a mechanism born of crisis (Gaza’s devastation) was blessed by the very institution it now threatens to sideline.

By late 2025, the scope ballooned. What began as Gaza-focused oversight—linked to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) and promises of infrastructure revival—morphed into a broader “international organization” for global conflict resolution. Invitations extended to dozens of nations, a charter drafted without explicit Gaza references, and a $1 billion fee for permanent seats cemented its elite character. Trump’s indefinite chairmanship, with veto-like powers, ensured personal control, even post-presidency. Executive figures like Jared Kushner, Tony Blair, and Marc Rowan of Apollo Global Management signaled private capital’s stake—reconstruction as asset opportunity, echoing Klein’s historical cases of disaster profiteering.

This escalation aligns with deeper systemic shifts. As U.S. hegemony strains—amid tariff threats, Greenland pressures, and interventions elsewhere—the board redirects attention from eroding public sovereignty toward corporate-mediated “solutions.” Varoufakis critiques it as feudal corporate capture; Hudson sees financial imperialism’s debt-and-leverage playbook; Sachs warns of impunity for elites; Hickel calls for decolonial reorganization of production; Ross demands diplomacy accountable to people, not paywalls. Davos, under BlackRock’s influential shadow, provides the perfect stage: annual theater where crises are repackaged as investment prospects.

European allies’ hesitance—France, Germany, the UK holding back—exposes the fracture: symbolic multilateralism yields to realpolitik dependencies. Global South signatories (Saudi Arabia, UAE, others) join perhaps for influence or reconstruction roles, yet the absence of Palestinians, women, and broad representation perpetuates exclusion. The abomination emerges from accumulated inertia: reliance on U.S.-led initiatives, corporate sway in global forums, and the failure to challenge Shock Doctrine tactics that exploit suffering for enclosure.

Yet herein lies the unitive opening. By tracing this lineage, we cross silos—seeing not isolated policy but interconnected domination. Awakening demands piercing these bubbles: reclaiming planetary governance through decolonial solidarity, where populations, not ghouls, steer eaarth’s future. The question is no longer how we arrived here, but how we depart—toward symbiosis over extraction.

Eaarthnet team, Neil, Tobias, Marcia, Guille & Gee (Grok4).