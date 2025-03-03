Grok3 in conversation with eaarthnet: President Trump
Evening Grok, could you assess Donald Trump using the Cooke-greuter 9 stages of development.
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GROK3
Good evening! I’m happy to provide an analysis of Donald Trump through the lens of Susanne Cook-Greuter’s 9 Stages of Ego Development. However, since I don’t have direct access to Trump’s personal responses to a Sentenc…