❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

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Adam Cheklat's avatar
Adam Cheklat
Dec 12

The West is lumbering about like a senile beast.

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❖ EAARTHNET's avatar
❖ EAARTHNET
Dec 12

Sorry, for the record,the end deduction by Grok was the denunciation of NATO, and the West, supporting the actions of Russia against the US hegemonic aggression!👍

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