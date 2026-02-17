At the Green Party Spring Conference 2026 (late March), Motion A105—“Zionism is Racism”—proposes declaring the party anti-Zionist, rejecting conflations of anti-Zionism with antisemitism, endorsing BDS-style actions, and supporting a single democratic state in historic Palestine with equal rights. Proposer Lubna Speitan and supporters see it as a principled stand against apartheid-like structures—echoing the 1975 UN Resolution 3379 (later repealed under pressure). But a growing stack of amendments now threatens to bury it.

How a vote can be stopped without banning it

Conference runs on a strict clock. Every amendment creates separate debate time, points of order, compositing talks, and confusion. Pile enough on (even if each seems “reasonable”), and time runs out. Result: “We didn’t get to it.” No one admits sabotage; the clock takes the blame.

Jewish Greens’ intervention adds internal pressure

Jewish Greens publicly urged members to reject A105, warning it could make Jews feel unwelcome, turn “Zionism” into a broad disciplinary label, and blur lines toward perceptions of anti-Jewish hostility. They don’t represent all Jewish members, but the statement creates a reputational trap: ignore it, risk smears; cave, risk alienating pro-Palestine voices.

Zionist Lobbying: A Key Source of Potential Damage

Beyond internal dynamics, Zionist lobbying groups (e.g., aligned with pro-Israel networks like the Board of Deputies or international entities) could exacerbate these risks, inflicting broader harm on the Greens. Historical patterns show such lobbies funding media campaigns, leaking internal docs to outlets like The Telegraph (as seen with a “leaked dossier” framing the motion as extreme), or pressuring leaders to suppress debate. For instance, coverage in Jewish News highlights pressure on Zack Polanski (a Jewish leader) to oppose it, potentially branding his own family “racist”—a tactic that sows division and erodes party unity. Smear merchants amplify this, portraying the motion as antisemitic to deter public support, much like Labour’s experiences under Corbyn. If successful, this could damage the Greens’ growth—alienating voters, triggering investigations (e.g., reports to “counter-terror” police over “anti-Zionist elements”), and reinforcing elite control over narratives on Palestine. It’s a subtle erosion of sovereignty, prioritizing external agendas over member democracy.

The Standing Orders Committee (SOC) holds the key

SOC controls the timetable, can rule amendments out of order, push compositing to reduce overload, or prioritize high-profile items. If they let procedural weight accumulate without intervening, time becomes an implicit veto—rewarding delay over decision. Neutrality here isn’t neutral; it favors those who benefit from no vote, including external influencers.

What happens if no vote occurs?

• Worst outcome for democracy: Maximum resentment, minimum accountability. Supporters cry sabotage; opponents claim the party is ungovernable; outsiders see cowardice. • Leadership (including Zack Polanski) gets hit hardest—public perception of chaos lands upward. • The party dodges headlines like “Greens declare Zionism racist” or “Greens reject anti-Zionism,” but inherits a bigger scar: appearing to duck tough questions when member democracy is on the line, potentially amplified by lobbying-driven media storms.

What members can do

This is a procedural fight, not just moral outrage.

• Prioritize A105 in conference systems if possible. • Send polite, non-accusatory questions to SOC: “What safeguards ensure prioritized motions reach a vote despite amendment loads?” • Push local parties to adopt positions demanding votes on high-profile items.

These steps shift constraints without personal attacks—making avoidance harder to hide, even amid external pressures.

A party that claims grassroots power can’t let admin, time, or lobbying decide its hardest issues. If Greens want to reflect growing public views on Palestinian justice (and resist Zionist-aligned elite pressures), they need this vote—yes, no, or narrow defeat—owned by members, not buried by the clock.

(Adapted and condensed from Damien’s analysis—full credit to @KernowDamo for the original insight. Additional context from recent reports on lobbying tactics.)