❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
1h

Zionism is the problem? Hmm, 130 Jewish Billionaires and their army of millions of Jewish millionaires.

.2 percent of global population, Jewish "people."

Get real:

Now, mired down in the rhetorical lies of whatever these people are, Israel-Always Greens?

FUCK.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/spy-spy-i-see-you-in-the-bathroom

So, Israeli, is that Jewish, is that the Jewish State of Israel, with a religious fucking symbol on tanks and underwear.

Israeli surveillance vendor Paragon Solutions briefly exposed its own spyware dashboard on LinkedIn, revealing the hidden architecture of a billion-dollar surveillance empire built on the backs of journalists, activists, and ordinary people.

This wasn’t just a technical slip-up. It was a moment of transparency in an industry built on secrecy, exposing the operational interface used to compromise devices, intercept communications, and harvest data from targets worldwide.

The $900 million acquisition of Paragon by U.S. private equity firm AE Industrial Partners tells you everything you need to know about who profits from your digital insecurity. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak reportedly pocketed $10-15 million from the deal—a tidy sum for a politician-turned-surveillance capitalist.

What the LinkedIn photos showed was chilling: a Czech phone number labeled “Valentina,” interception logs marked “Completed,” and application-level data categories targeting encrypted services. This wasn’t some theoretical cybersecurity threat. This was the real-time dashboard of modern surveillance capitalism.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 eaarthnet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture