This article is another example of Damien's outstanding honest & surgical journalism.

Right, so Zionism is the problem here, and it’s a racism problem, because it’s an ideology that has been used to justify dispossession, segregation, and the grinding denial of rights to an entire people, and now for the first time a mainstream UK party has a motion in front of it that actually names that and says the Greens should be openly anti-Zionist.

And yet look at what’s happened the moment that became clear. Not yet debated, not yet answered, not quoted properly, just smeared. A document goes out from Greens Against Antisemitism telling members to bury the motion before it’s even heard, loaded with anonymous “experts”, fear language, and flat-out substituted wording. Then the right-wing press piles in today, talking about it in terms of counter-terrorism, trying to make a conference motion sound like a security threat.

So I’m going to do this the only way it can be done. Line by line. Quote or withdraw. Every single claim. No anonymous authority. No “overall impact” loopholes. If they’re going to call anti-Zionism racist or extremist, they can point to the words and stand behind it, or they can shut up.

Because if you want an actual anti-Zionist party you can vote for in this country, this is that fight now and you can play a part in it. Because even if they manage to bury it now, it comes back bigger at autumn conference, and the same people will try the same tricks again. And we can’t let them win.

Right, so Zionism is the problem, because it is a racist political project, steeped in white supremacy and settler colonialism that has driven the oppression of an entire people, and Motion A105 at the upcoming Green Party Spring Conference is the first serious attempt by a mainstream UK party to call it out directly and take an official anti-Zionist stance. Motion A105 sits in front of Green Party members right now on the Party Spring Conference website, full text, nothing hidden and the Standing Orders Committee has ruled it in order for conference. That is the procedural gatekeeper confirming it is legitimate conference business. That single ruling strips away a whole category of bad-faith smears from the get-go, because it means the motion has already cleared the party’s basic threshold for what can be debated and voted on inside the rules.

The panic starts when people realise the veto over this subject might not work this time. The old veto is simple. You can condemn Israel’s actions all day long, you can make noises about human rights, you can say you want a ceasefire, but the second you name Zionism as a political project with racist outcomes, you get hit with “antisemitism”, “extremism”, “beyond international law”, and a whole fog of invented consequences designed to stop the conversation before it starts. Motion A105 breaks that veto by simply existing as a motion that is allowed to be debated, in order, in front of delegates, and that forces opponents to either argue its actual text or try to bury it before it is even heard.

So what is the smear then? Well the graphic being shared around right now has been produced by Greens Against Antisemitism and it is one of the lousiest documents I’ve ever set eyes in relation not only to Zionism, but to the spirit of democracy and debate. I haven’t done a proper shredding of a document in a while, but this warrants nothing less. So here it is, lets strip it apart line by line, because there is literally nothing truthful in this whatsoever. Not even the title.

1. “URGENT: PLEASE DE-PRIORITISE A105 Zionism is Racism” Well that’s not an argument, it’s an instruction. It’s agenda control. If you think A105 is wrong, debate it. “De-prioritise” is an attempt to stop members even getting to the debate.

2. “The tone of, and language in, the motion do not comply with our Party’s principles of anti-discrimination, non-violence, and peaceful coexistence.” That’s a sweeping verdict with no citations. If “tone” is the problem, quote the lines. If “non-violence” is the problem, quote the lines. If you can’t point to the text, you’re asking people to vote on your say-so.

3. “PLEASE SHARE THIS WITH OTHER MEMBERS.” Again, not evidence. It’s mobilisation to bury a motion. Totally antidemocratic since the Standing Order’s Committee have ruled it in order. So don’t pretend it’s anything but.

4. “The motion is based on historical inaccuracy and malicious misinformation…” Serious accusation. Zero specifics. Name the inaccurate claim and show what source makes it false. Otherwise it’s just a smear.

5. “…that has its roots in 1970s Soviet antisemitic propaganda…” Well there’s a classic association smear. Even if it were true, it wouldn’t prove A105 is wrong. Claims stand or fall on evidence, not on who else once said something similar.

6. “…and has been perpetuated for decades by the Iranian regime.” Same tactic, different Western bogeyman. This is guilt-by-association, not engagement with the motion.

7. “Jewish Greens have already raised concerns with the national Party…” “Concerns” isn’t an argument and it’s not a citation. Jewish members are not a single bloc. If you’re claiming procedural or safety impacts, specify them and cite the text.

8. “…and Jewish members are extremely worried about the implications if this motion is passed.” “Worried” is a feeling, not a factual mechanism. Feelings matter, but they don’t get to replace quoting the motion.

9. “Some have direct experience of abuse and discrimination from some of those actively supporting this motion…” Abuse should be dealt with as abuse then, using the party’s processes which are very much in place. But this sentence is doing something else: it’s implying guilt-by-association over a motion. If individuals have harassed people, name the behaviour and deal with it. Don’t smear an entire policy position by insinuation.

10. “…and are scared that they will be targeted again should this motion pass.” That’s a prediction presented as a fact. If the claim is that A105 creates a mechanism that enables targeting, point to the mechanism. Otherwise it’s fear used as a weapon.

11. “The motion also risks reputational damage to the Party.” Reputation is not the test of truth. Plenty of parties have had their reputation “damaged” for opposing racism. If the motion is wrong, show where. If it’s right, reputation management is not a veto.

12. “None of the Jewish members who are opposing this motion support the actions of the Israeli government, and all support Palestinian rights.” Irrelevant. People can oppose Netanyahu and still misrepresent A105. The question is accuracy about the motion, not moral self-certification.

13. “This is a summary of the problems with the motion.” No it’s not. It’s not a summary of problems with the motion unless it quotes the motion. Right now it’s a summary of assertions about the motion of which zero evidence is provided.

14. “It was jointly produced by senior experts from two institutions that work on antisemitism.” Really? Who then? Authority claim without names, without citations, without accountability. If the claims are strong, put your name to them and quote the text.

15. “The authors have chosen anonymity to avoid being targeted with abuse.” Nobody should be abused. But anonymity doesn’t get you a free pass to make extreme allegations without evidence. Quote the motion or withdraw the claim.

16. “Calling for the elimination of a sovereign UN member state through armed struggle…” This is the most blatant substitution in the whole piece. If A105 literally calls for “elimination” and “armed struggle”, quote those words. If it doesn’t, then you’ve just invented your own version and argued against that.

17. “(which, after October 7, undoubtedly includes terrorism against civilians)” “Undoubtedly” is doing a lot of work there. International law does not treat attacks on civilians as legitimate. If A105 anchors itself “under international law”, you don’t get to rewrite that into “terrorism” by assumption. Quote the motion’s wording and stop laundering your own interpretation into the text.

18. “…would place the Green Party beyond international law.” Pure theatrics unless you can show the clause that violates international law. Also, the Standing Orders Committee has already ruled A105 in order. That is the party’s procedural gatekeeper saying it belongs in conference process, not outside it.

19. “Refusing to engage either the IHRA or JDA definitions of antisemitism…” Whether the party adopts a particular external definition is a political and governance debate. It is not, by itself, proof of antisemitism. Again: if you think A105 contains antisemitic content, point it out.

20. “…while also promoting a false, ahistorical, account of what the word ‘antisemitism’ means…” Well then quote the “account” you say is false and show what makes it false. Otherwise you’re just slapping “ahistorical” on something to make it sound disreputable.

21. “…leaves Jews with no internal protections.” Well this is simply not how protections work. Internal protections come from party rules and disciplinary procedures against harassment and discrimination. If you’re alleging those protections are being removed, show where A105 removes them.

22. “Note: two references to these definitions have been ruled OoO, but other references remain” This is actually an admission that the party’s own processes are already filtering what is and isn’t in order therefore. That undercuts the panic tone to this tone completely. And it still doesn’t prove the remaining references create “no protections”.

23. “Ironically, the motion insists that racism is structural and defined by impact…” “Ironically” is rhetoric, not evidence. If you disagree with the motion’s analysis, argue it. Sto posturing!

24. “…but if it became policy it would have a profoundly negative structural impact on Jewish members of the party.” That’s a predicted impact with no pathway. What policy mechanism causes what harm? Which clause does what? If you can’t trace it, if you can’t state it, you’re just selling fear.

25. “The motion would potentially leave any party member who believes that Israel should exist as part of a two-state solution vulnerable to disciplinary measures and condemned as a racist.” This is the discipline scare line. It requires two things they do not provide: the exact wording that supposedly targets two-state views, and the specific disciplinary rule it would trigger. Without that, it’s an invented consequence designed to frighten people off supporting the motion.

26. “This is more extreme than the Palestinian Authority, which is committed to a two-state solution.” Well, this is just a rhetorical comparison dressed up as moderation. It doesn’t establish that A105 is racist, unlawful, or antisemitic. It’s “look how reasonable this sounds” persuasion, not evidence.

27. “Bottom line: there are many, many factual errors and errors of understanding in the motion, far too many to go through in detail…” Well isn’t that convenient! “Too many to list” is how you avoid listing even one. If there are “many” factual errors, name the top three and show the correction. Otherwise this is pure insinuation.

28. “…but the overall impact is antisemitic and very extreme.” “Overall impact” is a loophole accusation. If something is antisemitic, you should be able to identify the antisemitic content: stereotypes, conspiracy claims, collective blame, exclusion, harassment. If you can’t point to it, you’re not diagnosing antisemitism, you’re weaponising the word. And you call yourselves Greens Against Antisemitism!

29. And speaking of of course, there is “Greens Against Antisemitism” logo and “JOIN OUR WHATSAPP” plus a handy QR code. So the practical purpose here is clear: build a coordinated internal bloc to de-prioritise a motion by distributing a pre-written fear framing. That’s organising, not analysis. Fine. But it should be recognised as an internal campaign document therefore, not an evidence-based briefing.

That is 29 errors all told, basically every word of every line. This is a pathetic internal attempt to reinstate a veto after the motion has been ruled in order and its one of the worst attempts I’ve ever clapped eyes on. It uses anonymity as armour and emotion as evidence and association as argument. It also fails to do the one thing it must do if it wants to be taken seriously: quote the actual motion where it claims the motion has done something dangerous.

But this morning of course, the next move has arrived, and given it’s the Daily Mail and GB News, its about as subtle as a brick. The right-wing hack rag has gone out with the “counter-terror hotline” framing over this, with the right-wing broadcaster amplifying it, and both pieces are built on the same mechanism as that internal smear sheet. They present a political dispute as a public safety issue by swapping words, adding insinuations, and relying on the fact that most people do not read the underlying document. Just the headline.

GB News has taken that Daily Mail story, and the Daily Mail has taken a single anonymous “whistleblower”, and they’ve both done the same cheap thing with it: they’ve tried to make “a phone call to a hotline” sound like “the Green Party is under counter-terror investigation”. That’s the first substitution. A report is not a finding. A hotline is not a prosecution. “Somebody says they reported it” is not “the party has done something criminal”. It’s a performance of authority designed to scare members into thinking they’re about to be raided for having the wrong opinions about a foreign state.

The second substitution is the one they actually need for this to work: they quietly swap out what Motion A105 says, and replace it with what they want it to say, because if they quote it cleanly the “terror police” framing dies on contact. So the story becomes a pile-up of loaded nouns and implied illegality: “extremism”, “breeding ground”, “anti-Jewish”, “inciting hatred”, “encouraging terrorism”, all while the underlying material is a motion going through a party conference process that the Standing Orders Committee has already ruled is in order.

That procedural fact matters because it sets the boundary. The Greens’ own gatekeepers have looked at this motion and decided it is a motion for conference debate. That removes any fantasy that it is some kind of prohibited extremist pamphlet sneaking through the back door. It is in the front door. It has a motion number. A105. It has a process. And because it has a process, the only way to stop it is politics, not policing. So they reach for policing anyway, because the optics work on people who don’t read anything.

Then there is that claim that it has been “Reported to counter-terror police by an internal whistleblower.”

That sentence is doing two jobs at once. It’s telling you nothing verifiable about what any police force is actually doing, while gifting you the emotional conclusion that something terror-adjacent is happening. The only concrete thing it describes is that someone claims to have made a report. That is not evidence of wrongdoing. It is evidence that a person is willing to weaponise the counter-terror frame against internal party democracy. Right wing media.

Another claim being made is “Fears are growing that the party is becoming a breeding-ground for anti-Jewish extremists.”

This is the oldest smear sentence in the book. It contains no mechanism, no threshold, no definition, no names, no examples that can be tested. It’s designed to be impossible to rebut on facts because it’s written as atmosphere. The move is to force the target to “prove a negative”, while the accuser gets to avoid specifying what the accusation is. Sorry old bean, not having that, put up or shut up.

Another line is “Hard-left activists have joined the Greens in recent months…”

This is just a pure delegitimisation trick. It’s saying: these people are not real Greens, they are invaders. It’s the same move used against anyone who joins any party to change policy. It’s also a way to avoid talking about the policy itself, because if you can make the supporters sound like an alien contaminant, you never have to engage with what they’re actually saying.

They talk of “a push… to declare the party ‘anti-Zionist’ has horrified many existing members…”

“Horrified” is doing the same job as “fears are growing”. It asks for deference to emotion while skipping the text. And “existing members” is doing the tribal work here: the insiders are being positioned as the legitimate owners of the party, and anyone pushing this is being framed as an interloper. Well look at the polls, the Greens have never had it so good!

They claim “one member has taken the dramatic step of reporting their party to counter-terror police…”

Again, the drama is the story. The fact is not. A dramatic step can be stupid, malicious, or both. The words “dramatic step” are not proof. They are just there for optics.

And then there is the big claim - “…after groups in the party called for anyone seeking a Jewish state in Palestine to be branded racist.”

This is the hinge. If they can make the public hear “Jewish state” and “racist” in the same breath, they get the reaction they want. But it still relies on a substitution. “Zionism” is a political ideology. “Jewish people” are a people. Motion A105 is explicit on that distinction. The smear has to collapse that distinction, because if it doesn’t, the accusation falls apart. And it can’t. Being Anti-Zionist is not racist. In fact between 1975 and 1991, the UN had Resolution 3379 in place which “Determined that Zionism is a form of racism and racial discrimination”, Why can’t we get back to that when it is as true now as it was then? And it only got overturned thanks to the US working in Israel’s interests.

So the correct question is simple: where, in the motion’s wording, is the mechanism that brands Jewish people as racist for being Jewish? There isn’t one. The accusation only survives if they keep swapping “Zionism” for “Jewishness” and then acting offended at the swap they just performed.

“The motion… calls for the ‘de-proscription of Palestine Action’…”

This is being used as an alarm bell. The trick here is to treat “de-proscription” as a coded confession of support for violence, when it’s actually a governance and civil liberties argument about whether the state should use proscription powers against protest groups. People can disagree with that argument. What they can’t do, honestly, is pretend that holding that argument is, by itself, evidence of terrorism.

“The motion… calls for Israel to be replaced by a ‘single democratic Palestinian state in all of historic Palestine, with Jerusalem as its capital’.”

This is one of the places where they tell the truth and still try to make it sound criminal. There is nothing illegal about advocating a one-state settlement. There is nothing illegal about arguing that a state should be organised as one person, one vote, equal rights. The story has to pretend that advocating a different constitutional future is equivalent to “elimination through armed struggle”, because if people realise it’s a political position, the “counter-terror” costume drops to the floor.

“A campaign poster… depicts a map of the state of Israel painted in the colours of the Palestinian flag.”

This is pure visual panic. A map and colours are not a crime. They are trying to generate disgust at a symbol so they don’t have to argue about policy.

We’re also being told that “the motion also calls for the release of all ‘political prisoners’, including Marwan Barghouti…”

This is the guilt-by-association move again, this time with a name designed to spike the audience’s blood pressure. The guy regarded as Palestine’s Mandela. The honest way to handle that is to separate principles from individuals. A general call about political prisoners can be debated. The inclusion of a named prisoner can be debated. But none of it justifies the leap to “terror hotline” unless they can show that the motion is instructing members to support attacks on civilians. And they can’t show that, because the language they’re attacking is anchored to international law in the first place.

Then they claim that “this week, moderators were forced to delete offensive comments on the party’s internal forum…”

This is another deliberate confusion. A party having moderators delete offensive comments is evidence of moderation, not evidence of institutional extremism. If anything, it proves the party is enforcing rules. But the smear needs every single scrap of noise it can get its hands on to sound like a pattern.

“A police spokesman said… we do not comment…”

That line is there to make it feel official. It tells you nothing. It is not corroboration. It is the opposite of corroboration.

“A Green Party spokesman said… safety… is a priority…”

Same. Non-denial, non-detail. It gets printed because it gives the story a closing paragraph and makes it look balanced while proving absolutely nothing.

The reason the smear sheet exists inside the party is the same reason the GB News and Daily Mail framing exists outside it. Motion A105 is attempting to remove a political veto that has been enforced for years through accusation instead of argument. You can criticise Israeli governments, you can cry about “peace”, you can say “both sides”, you can say “ceasefire”, but the moment you name Zionism as a racist political project, the machine starts up. You get told you’re “extreme”. You get told you’re “beyond international law”. You get told you’re making Jewish members unsafe. You get told you’re importing Soviet propaganda. And now you get told you’re a counter-terror problem too.

It is the same mechanism each time. They cannot beat the motion on what it says, so they beat it on what they claim it will cause. They cannot argue with the words, so they create a hallucinated future where the words are a pretext for disciplining two-state supporters, or cheering violence, or stripping protections, or becoming an “extremist breeding ground”. And because those are claims about a future, they are hard to disprove unless you enforce a rule: quote-or-withdraw.

That is why I feel the line-by-line demolition of the internal smear matters. It doesn’t just rebut one bad document. It sets a standard. It forces every future attempt to shut this down to do the hard work of being specific, accountable, and testable, instead of hiding behind anonymous “experts”, anonymous “whistleblowers”, and anonymous “fears”.

Motion A105 is not a theoretical debate. It is a live item on a live conference agenda, and the reaction to it is already escalating. It has moved from an internal WhatsApp funnel telling members to “de-prioritise” it, to external press trying to paint it as a counter-terror matter, to named individuals, the organiser being the British Palestinian artist Lubna Speitan and Deputy Green leader Mothin Ali being dragged into the frame as if they are personally responsible for a climate of “extremism”.

That escalation is the signal. It means the motion is landing. It means it is frightening the right people. And it means anyone inside the party who opposes Zionism as a racist political project cannot treat this as somebody else’s fight, because the other side is not treating it that way. They’re organising internally and they’re laundering the same story externally. So the response has to be internal power, not online outrage. That means members who agree with the motion have to hold the line, and members who aren’t in the party but want an actual anti-Zionist main party option in Britain have to stop waiting for a finished product to appear fully formed and help make it.

People love to say they’ll join when it’s safe. When it’s “respectable”. When the headlines have moved on. That is just outsourcing risk to other people and then turning up later to enjoy the outcome. If this is the kind of party position that matters, membership is how you defend it. Not clapping from the sidelines. Not quote-tweeting the Daily Mail and calling it a day. Joining, voting, organising, supporting this motion, turning up when the party is being leaned on. We need you to make that happen, but we need you inside the tent not outside it.

There is another reason the smear is so frantic. Even if the motion does not pass at spring conference, it doesn’t disappear. It comes back. Autumn conference is larger. The audience is larger. The stakes are larger. And every overreach they pull now becomes evidence later that the opposition is not operating in good faith.

That means the motion has already changed the terrain just by existing. It has forced the argument into the open. It has forced the veto to show its face. It has forced the press to reach for “terror hotline” aesthetics instead of debating text. And those are not signs of strength from the opponents. They are signs of panic.

So the timeline matters. Spring is the first fight. Autumn is the bigger one if we have to take it there. Anyone looking at this and thinking “I’ll wait and see” is making a choice to arrive late to a struggle that is already underway.

Greens Against Antisemitism has produced a document that relies on substitution, anonymous authority, and fear-story consequences instead of quoting Motion A105 cleanly and that should tell you something. GB News and the Daily Mail have taken the same tactic and added the counter-terror costume to it, using a claimed report to a hotline to imply criminality without producing any finding, any charge, or any evidence of the party instructing violence against civilians. The motion is in order. The debate is political. The attempts to shut it down are political too. And the people who want an anti-Zionist Green Party are either inside this fight now, or they are choosing to let others carry it for them. So will you join the party and will you join this fight? Members need to get their backsides over to https://springconf2026.greenparty.org.uk/ find Motion A105 and add their names to it, before we’re stopped from even having this debate, let alone passing it.

For more on what is actually contained in Article A105 and the reaction to Green Party members daring to challenge the Zionism consensus, do check out more on the story here.