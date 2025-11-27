EAARTHNET

EAARTHNET

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Nov 28

The water consumption figures for lithium extracton are staggering. 500,000 liters per tonne really puts the enviromental cost into perspective. What struck me most was how the Atacama water table collapse directly contradics the 'green' narrative around EV batteries. The whole supply chain seems designed to keep extraction in the South and procesing benefits in the North.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 eaarthnet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture