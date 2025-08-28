This is a collection of posts from our archive in 2024. This helps exposes the fallacy, the base stupidity of self-labelling as ‘The Chosen Race’

Previously posted 2024 4th February. I have recently listened to a debate between an Israeli zionist and an Oxford undergraduate.

The final comment was how people needed a “daddy God”. As a strict secularist, this resonated and inspired me to opine on the madness of religions invented by men that dictate the boundaries that we, as humans, are required to adhere to.

A very profound system of controls emanating from “enlightened” individuals, who by various spurious “visitations” concocted laws that adherents would be subject to, like the Ten Commandments, the Koran, and the Torah, all have Judeo-Christian at their roots. All have a male-dominated “god” in some, a peculiarly “vengeful god”. The basis of the many factions of these religions who mostly view theirs as the true path and all others as inferior, eluding to a supremacist ideology that treats others as a threat to be challenged or even destroyed!

This ideology has led to populations being dependent on an external paternal figurehead or a “daddy God”

I submit that in the egoic human development spiral, this dependency is synonymous with the stage of a proto-adult, stuck at a stunted level of growth that keeps people stuck in a 1st or 2nd perspective.

The character traits of proto-adults are as follows: They have a self-absorbed attitude with an unrealistic view of their own importance, an inability to consider alternative points of view, and usually lose their composure and shout people down. This is a symptom of a fragile ego where opinions other than their own, are often viewed as a threat which invokes intolerance and fear, often leading to verbal or physical violence. In effect, a proto-adult is a so-called adult who is still not sufficiently developed to be a positive role model, (many politicians, media personnel, and Corporate CEOs in positions of influence are extreme narcissists in character, again a sign of an underdeveloped ego.) It does beg the question, why do people believe that, in the absence of an overarching deity, they and others cannot traverse life without a moral imperative outside their internal cognisance?

The promise or threat of heaven or hell, resting in an imaginary “afterlife”. Reincarnation in a compromised role or species, where the prizes are set before a fearful congregation. However, Pagan and Indigenous religions of a non micro-power structure, celebrated human life in common with all life and our living world, usually with a non-supremacist outlook. To have a hierarchical power society’s need for religion is essential. For the record, I am not denying that religions have a important role for some, but only with a unitive perspective. They give structure to evolving ego development, however, an elite, who themselves are still proto-adults, will always sadly use their religion to control and maintain their selfish wealth hoarding.

Posted 1st April 2024.

was asked by a follower the other day, about Jewish supremacist ideology. It was in response to a post we made about a post I saw and one that resonated with what was told to me by a rabbi many years ago. At the time I was horrified by the attitude of a human to other humans, call me naive, but I was! I did not think anyone would consider themselves, or their religion to be superior to others!

The post garnished many many likes, but some were from fascists,white supremacists, followers of the great replacement theory, missing my point of our outrage at any group that espouses supremacist ideology, it prompted this article for clarification.

When I went to university, like many, I was exposed to a whole new radical world, but what stood out was the history of oppression exacted by the country of my birth. Colonialism was the bedrock of a European and British supremacist hell unleashed on those who resources we wanted to plunder, and steal, which is still a scarred legacy that continued today.

How did these people seemingly with the backing and even instigation of major religions justify this? As I studied further what became abundantly clear was that there was the erroneous opinion that white humans were superior, both morally and intellectually, to any non-white humans. This infected worldview was promoted not just racially but also by many religions that see others as less, even of non-human status!

Today we are still witnessing this foul attitude expressed by white supremacists and Zionists in America and in the West as a whole.

Who are the targets of this sub-human attitude, spread and encouraged by a rapacious white elite that seeks self-enrichment?

Here is a list, Women, Blacks, Asians, Muslims, Chinese, Russians, Indians, Arabs, Palestinians, Mexicans, indigenous Americans, majoris, Aboriginals. Impoverished of all colours and races. Disabled You can add many more to this list

Religions like Judaism, Catholicism, Hinduism, orthodox Christianity, Islam, and random cults, all have extremists that use texts, often out of context, to support their superiority over any competing faiths. People who are referred to as “non-believers” are seen as fair game to exploit or even eradicate.

Wars, massacres, and genocides are rooted in this supremacist ideology, it is a puerile infantile lack of development, some would say indicative of civilisation’s stunted advancement.

The sign of a mature developed, socially inclusive society, is to understand that we are all of equal importance, we all have a right to share this planet in equitable coexistence.

It is beholden of us all to Reject any person, politician, religious leader, text, or country, that tells us that we are superior to others especially when others are equated as “animals”.

Why are there people who feel that they must project themselves, their religions, their race and/or their nation as superior, as a god-given right to this worldview?

The root cause is probably the fear of others and their fear of loss. This sustains an immature ego to compensate for its perceived shortcomings. This is done by inventing deities, leaders who protect, that hand down rules and laws to protect those who feel vulnerable, this then morphs into hubris of those chosen leaders usually by force which then becomes a tyrannical autocracy.

So this all started for me by a chance comment to me by a rabbi that his people were God’s chosen people and that all us (gentiles) including all animals, were placed on this planet for the service of his race, Jews. It horrified me but did not take this seriously, not understanding the ideology of Zionism. I think the past 6 months have shown the world how dangerous this movement has become and how it has captured our finances, our governments, our politicians, our universities and of course our media.

It became dangerous when those who made personally billions and took control of the world’s wealth through unfettered capitalism, had to keep control by going to war with any sense of a socially biased democracy. Hence their wealth bought politicians, governments, media, banks and universities.

We now have a dystopian world that is on the brink of collapse either by the climate Crisis that is a byproduct of rapacious materialism or the looming nuclear conflagration spearheaded by a dying American hegemony.

Our only hope is for those of us who want peace to be as organised as those who want war. (paraphrased from a quote by Martin Luther King)

Posted 12 February 2024

The team has just finished reading one of our featured authors, as usual, a groundbreaking book. Stand out for us, were chapters 13 & 14. We have a link on our site to download these complimentary from Naomi and her publishers. The truth of supremacist ideology and who wields it then and now will astound many.

The history of British and European colonial fascism is covered in chapters 13&14 of “doppelganger” it explodes the myths that Hitler and Mussolini were the only fascists, they were inspired by the British and Europeans, but Hitler industrialised the process in the heart of Europe rather than in the non-white countries.

It explores the ideological sources of fascism, Zionism, white supremacists, that infect our societies today. It is entwined throughout all our global politics. A go-to tool for elites, developing their fear-mongering, with a promise of salvation from illegal immigration or the invented false threats of external States. The making others less, to De-humanising them, is their attempt of justification for violence, oppression, ethnic cleansing by mass massacre and inevitably genocide.

Any serious student of the current depths of hatred we are witnessing in the Middle East, these chapters are a must read.

https://naomiklein.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Israel-Palestine-and-the-Doppelganger-Effect.pdf

Posted 25 th June 2024

Another myth that we endorse, the existence of a man-made concept, created to counter a Godhead. the antithesis of good is evil so lets have a evil icon that we can name and insert into the religious beliefs of a civilisation. This can ensure at a simplistic level we only act in good way on pain of hell!

Again a convenient excuse to absolve people or nations of accepting liability for the deplorable actions that we perpetrate on one another. “It was Satan, he got into our heads, he possessed us, we are not responsible”. It is risible, a pathetic puerile construct that can drive fear into others.

When a person believe they are superior in either or all, birth, race, colour, religion, or gender, they are in fact being a supremacist, which they believe that they are more entitled to be on this planet than others, they engage in making less, of dehumanizing, this is satanic ideology.

Here is an example of supremacist ideology which is accordingly in essence, satanic.

This forms the basis of zionism, and fascism. But it does not stop at faith, faith can be the most satanic in its execution but it is also the basis of European white colonialism, to make the theft of resources as if it was their own fault!

Empires rise and fall, they are built on satanic supremacist ideology, today we see a failed exercise called America, a hegemon based on individual greed, with no regard for the lives of its subjects, home and abroad, except for the for personal gain. This zero-sum mentality has no regard for compassion, empathy, or the well-being of its citizens.

For many of us, we are watching the genocide unfolding in real-time by a self-professed supremacist ideology, that commandeers a faith but is actually just a man-produced falsehood. Israel is in effect satanic, those who celebrate so-called defence by committing mass murder, particularly to tomorrow's citizens, the children, the infants and the newly born, this is the height of satanic behaviour as defined by a world that struggles not to do evil!

The pursuit of selfish gains that degrade and disadvantages your fellow planetary brothers & sisters or indeed all of our species, of which, we are just one. Is the micro base of satanic behaviour.

Those who receive payment in way of support for such satanic endeavours are indeed themselves in servitude to such satanic ideology.

The West is satanic by these definitions, any excuse is not worthy of consideration. The hegemon that the US & its predominately white vassals countries, is collapsing, its paper fiat has lost trust, the bedrock of a fiat system.

I will leave you with an image, that will make many optimistic for the future, but satanic ideology is hard wired into the less intelligent amongst us, so we must always be vigilant against the red flags when we see them