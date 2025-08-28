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Martin Anantharaman's avatar
Martin Anantharaman
Aug 31, 2025Edited

Pretty much agree with your pov(s): Immature humans need protection and acceptance and so are suscepetible to a "God" father-figure and a religious community, respectively - Satan (the abstraction of evil potential in human nature) realized the potential in this and created religions with a God and a community - not least to stifle the expression of God (the abstraction of the highest potential in human nature) in us - as an endpoint of our development (way beyond what's called adult and mature).

Another thing: All the elements of evil ironically turn out to be abilities intended to assure our species' survival: self-assertion (as necessary part of development of a distinct personality), community (to be safer than an individual can be), dominance (needed by leaders to lead a community), aggression (to forcefully repel a dagnerous rival species WHEN it endangers us, remembering that gazelle KNOWS whether a lion is harmlessly stroling along - or hunting them). But then human intelligence made these abilties morph out of control - to exploit it's OWN species-members - and there was Satan.

Nota bene: It's not about Zionism, which is but one form of a culture expressing Satan - a variation of the one in the evil empire (the Western alliance) - and no other culture provides a convincing alternative - just maybe less malevolent AS OF NOW.

Further: That human intelligence, that conjured up Satan out of elements of our human nature - is NOT SUFFICIENT in general to understand what happened - that takes a higher intelligence that was able to trancend culture (hence society - and, possibly, Satan) - and oneself - to fulfill evolution's true intent in the endpoint of human development: Come ever closer to being God, who is also in our nature. In an ideal world, where that ambivalent immaterial creatur culture did not take control of us (possibly becoming Satan), such intelligence would be of no relevance.

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