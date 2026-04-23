From PayPal to Palantir: How the 1990s Dream Became the Forever War Machine
How to make billions, even trillions, just rely on the oldest industry of all times. by the eaarthnet team April 23:2026
Let’s be honest. The story we were sold in the 1990s was seductive. The Cold War was over. History had ended. The internet would set us free. A handful of brilliant young men in hoodies would build companies that made borders irrelevant, turned scarcity into abundance, and replaced boring old governments with sleek, efficient markets.
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Peter Thiel was there at the beginning. PayPal was supposed to be the ultimate libertarian tool — money without borders, beyond the reach of states. The PayPal mafia went on to build much of Silicon Valley as we know it. And for a while it looked like the dream might actually work.
Fast-forward three decades and Thiel’s latest manifesto reads like a different book entirely. It is no longer about escaping the state. It is about fusing with it. Palantir is not a tool for liberating individuals; it is a tool for the state and its corporate partners to see everything, predict everything, and dominate everything. The rhetoric has shifted from “information wants to be free” to “power wants to be total.”
This is not a betrayal of the original dream. It is its logical conclusion.
The 1990s libertarians told us that markets would replace governments. What actually happened is that the most successful among them discovered that the most profitable market of all is the market for state violence. Forever wars, surveillance grids, predictive policing, and “counter-insurgency” software turned out to be spectacularly good business. The same minds that once wanted to abolish the state realised the state was their best customer — provided it stayed permanently at war.
This is classic Achiever-stage enclosure. The same consciousness that once enclosed the commons of land and labour has now enclosed the commons of data, attention, and violence itself. The 1990s dream of decentralised freedom quietly morphed into centralised extraction. Every new war, every new surveillance contract, every new “national security” crisis becomes another revenue stream. The fiscal tap never needs to be turned off because the wars never need to end.
Thiel’s journey is not an anomaly. It is the trajectory of a whole class. The dot-com millionaires became defence contractors. The “move fast and break things” ethos became “move fast and build targeting systems.” The libertarian suspicion of government became a suspicion of any government that wasn’t willing to outsource its violence to private tech.
And the public? We are left paying the bill twice. Once in taxes that fund the forever wars, and again in the loss of sovereignty as our data, our behaviour, and eventually our bodies become raw material for the same machine.
This is not progress. It is the same old protection racket, updated for the digital age. Pay us and we will protect you — from enemies we help create, using tools we sell you, while extracting rents at every step.
The unitive alternative is simpler and harder. It begins with refusal. Refusal to treat endless war as a normal feature of civilisation. Refusal to accept that intelligence must be enclosed and weaponised. Refusal to believe that the only choices are submission or domination.
But we must be brutally honest about what refusal actually costs in a techno-feudal economy.
The 1990s dreamers believed that if you built an open field, freedom would naturally spring from the soil. They were wrong. They forgot that an open field without a fence is just a resource waiting to be enclosed by the first warlord with a tractor and a drone. Palantir and its ilk are not just selling tools; they are building the architectural blueprints for a world where “refusal” is mathematically impossible. When the surveillance grid predicts your dissent before you even organise, walking away from the machine doesn’t starve it—it simply flags you as a target for pre-emptive pacification.
You cannot escape a protection racket by simply refusing to pay the tribute. The racketeer will just take it by force. To actually lay the ghost of the 90s to rest, our unitive alternatives cannot just be moral stances; they must be material fortifications.
Instead of just building open fields, we have to build encrypted infrastructure. We need local, sovereign tools that do not just opt out of the data extraction pipeline, but actively choke it. We require financial rails that the state cannot freeze, communication networks that the defense contractors cannot map, and deliberate commons defended by mutual aid networks that possess their own, decentralised leverage.
The shift from Achiever extraction to Unitive commons is not just a change in consciousness. It is a change in architecture. We have to build systems where the cost of imposing state or corporate violence upon us exceeds the profit of extracting our data.
The 1990s dream is dead. Good riddance.
The question now is not whether we will politely refuse the ghost’s demands, but whether we will build the structural defences required to make those demands irrelevant. We don’t just need to stop feeding the extraction machine. We need to throw a wrench in its gears.
The choice is still ours — for now. But the window to build the walls around our open fields is closing fast.
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It is up to all individuals who value their personal sovereignty to rise up and ensure we unshackle and shred these digital chains construed by these malicious technocrats to enslave.
The easiest means of doing so is to self audit every utility personally utilised, to dump, bin, trash anything that remotely results in the advancement of this pernicious agenda, PayPal, Netflix, it matters not, get rid, last time I checked most fiat currency is still legal tender, meaning it is a legitimate and regulated means of exchange, use cash, sure it will mean infernal trips to a bank to make cash withdrawals, or keeping cash on hand, however, such is preferable to enabling my own loss of freedoms, loss of sovereignty and meekly handing it over surrendering it to these despots.
Call me a conspiracy theorist, a badge and label worn with honour, supposed conspiracy theorists proven to have been correct more than it can be said they have been shown up to be well, wrong..but doesn’t it strike anyone other than me odd, weird even, that most of what has become a dystopian agenda seems driven by individuals with questionable and highly suspect personal proclivities, personally, I have no truck with any individual and their preference for getting their rocks off, with the absolute caveat that whatever the proclivity indulged that it is legal, does not include under any circumstances abuse of minors, children or animals, otherwise I don’t give a Continental how or what it is indulged that results getting your jollies or your rocks off.
But the point I’m making is that there seems to be a ideological movement comprised mainly of homosexuals, some with questionable proclivities, who we have found to be are neck deep in this dystopian ideological shift, this digital battleground we now find ourselves confronting, so much so one could be forgiven for actually thinking that those involved, developing the agenda are for whatever reason extremely frustrated and harbour a zeal to initiate an agenda that is so antithetical to humanity’s ideals it seems as if they are living, indulging the ultimate payback designed to inflict as much pain and hardship as can be mustered, doing so all the while whilst publicly espousing a humanitarian bent, this when after thoroughly looking into and researching what it is that is being proposed, sold to us, that nothing could be farther from reality, in short from the truth, that in retrospect the double speak used by the promotors of these digital chains, walls and fences that are going up, resulting the agendas espoused tell only part of the story, the part that they want repeated, cleaved unto, how many times have we had justification for these mooted changes that those who are law abiding have nothing whatsoever to fear.. from that which is proposed.
I find such a snake oil sales pitch, being the oft stated rationale used to justify the proposed policy shift or introduction of the taking or loss of another enjoyed and existing resulting in one more punitive and freedom restricting measure, being given and granted an outlier cause and effect to be extremely offensive, juvenile and ill considered, the question posed to garner support for these schemes ought not be whether or not those opposed to changes mooted ought not be if they have nothing to fear, or are not engaging in anything that might be construed as being unlawful activity instead we should be told by those selling their elixir, the panacea to all ills, of what the reality is.
That we will all ultimately be ring fenced, that our lives will be managed by arbitrary social scores being applied, social scores will accrue resulting every social media post, utterance, our individual environmental impact, our spending habits, the goods purchased, how much we drink, eat, the kind of foods, our health status, are contributing to society or a drain on society?
Such collection of data and collation of points will result A.I determining our futures, what we can partake in and of.. all of which, can undoubtedly result in restrictions being imposed upon each of as as all individuals, restrictions of what goods can be purchased, bought, the quantities, where we can travel, the means by which we travel, how it is to be paid for, woe betide anyone who is considered unsavoury, a threat, a risk, for in a keystroke we can be fully imprisoned, all monies taken, no means to buy or sell, jobs.. employment terminated, where we can travel, the mode of transportation available, the times we must travel… in other words every wet dream of these cretins who are driving this madness being met.. granting as noted.. full control to those with questionable proclivities.. to which I say.. f..k that, f..k off not in my lifetime, not without meaningful resistance, hence time to take stock and to do your own calculus, then act against those corporates that stand behind this, don’t buy their stock, do not subscribe to the services offered, find alternatives, in other words don’t feed the beast wanting to devour you.. who does that… just saying
Kia Kaha (stay strong) From New Zealand