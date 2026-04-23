❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
10h

It is up to all individuals who value their personal sovereignty to rise up and ensure we unshackle and shred these digital chains construed by these malicious technocrats to enslave.

The easiest means of doing so is to self audit every utility personally utilised, to dump, bin, trash anything that remotely results in the advancement of this pernicious agenda, PayPal, Netflix, it matters not, get rid, last time I checked most fiat currency is still legal tender, meaning it is a legitimate and regulated means of exchange, use cash, sure it will mean infernal trips to a bank to make cash withdrawals, or keeping cash on hand, however, such is preferable to enabling my own loss of freedoms, loss of sovereignty and meekly handing it over surrendering it to these despots.

Call me a conspiracy theorist, a badge and label worn with honour, supposed conspiracy theorists proven to have been correct more than it can be said they have been shown up to be well, wrong..but doesn’t it strike anyone other than me odd, weird even, that most of what has become a dystopian agenda seems driven by individuals with questionable and highly suspect personal proclivities, personally, I have no truck with any individual and their preference for getting their rocks off, with the absolute caveat that whatever the proclivity indulged that it is legal, does not include under any circumstances abuse of minors, children or animals, otherwise I don’t give a Continental how or what it is indulged that results getting your jollies or your rocks off.

But the point I’m making is that there seems to be a ideological movement comprised mainly of homosexuals, some with questionable proclivities, who we have found to be are neck deep in this dystopian ideological shift, this digital battleground we now find ourselves confronting, so much so one could be forgiven for actually thinking that those involved, developing the agenda are for whatever reason extremely frustrated and harbour a zeal to initiate an agenda that is so antithetical to humanity’s ideals it seems as if they are living, indulging the ultimate payback designed to inflict as much pain and hardship as can be mustered, doing so all the while whilst publicly espousing a humanitarian bent, this when after thoroughly looking into and researching what it is that is being proposed, sold to us, that nothing could be farther from reality, in short from the truth, that in retrospect the double speak used by the promotors of these digital chains, walls and fences that are going up, resulting the agendas espoused tell only part of the story, the part that they want repeated, cleaved unto, how many times have we had justification for these mooted changes that those who are law abiding have nothing whatsoever to fear.. from that which is proposed.

I find such a snake oil sales pitch, being the oft stated rationale used to justify the proposed policy shift or introduction of the taking or loss of another enjoyed and existing resulting in one more punitive and freedom restricting measure, being given and granted an outlier cause and effect to be extremely offensive, juvenile and ill considered, the question posed to garner support for these schemes ought not be whether or not those opposed to changes mooted ought not be if they have nothing to fear, or are not engaging in anything that might be construed as being unlawful activity instead we should be told by those selling their elixir, the panacea to all ills, of what the reality is.

That we will all ultimately be ring fenced, that our lives will be managed by arbitrary social scores being applied, social scores will accrue resulting every social media post, utterance, our individual environmental impact, our spending habits, the goods purchased, how much we drink, eat, the kind of foods, our health status, are contributing to society or a drain on society?

Such collection of data and collation of points will result A.I determining our futures, what we can partake in and of.. all of which, can undoubtedly result in restrictions being imposed upon each of as as all individuals, restrictions of what goods can be purchased, bought, the quantities, where we can travel, the means by which we travel, how it is to be paid for, woe betide anyone who is considered unsavoury, a threat, a risk, for in a keystroke we can be fully imprisoned, all monies taken, no means to buy or sell, jobs.. employment terminated, where we can travel, the mode of transportation available, the times we must travel… in other words every wet dream of these cretins who are driving this madness being met.. granting as noted.. full control to those with questionable proclivities.. to which I say.. f..k that, f..k off not in my lifetime, not without meaningful resistance, hence time to take stock and to do your own calculus, then act against those corporates that stand behind this, don’t buy their stock, do not subscribe to the services offered, find alternatives, in other words don’t feed the beast wanting to devour you.. who does that… just saying

Kia Kaha (stay strong) From New Zealand

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 eaarthnet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture