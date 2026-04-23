Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Let’s be honest. The story we were sold in the 1990s was seductive. The Cold War was over. History had ended. The internet would set us free. A handful of brilliant young men in hoodies would build companies that made borders irrelevant, turned scarcity into abundance, and replaced boring old governments with sleek, efficient markets.

Peter Thiel was there at the beginning. PayPal was supposed to be the ultimate libertarian tool — money without borders, beyond the reach of states. The PayPal mafia went on to build much of Silicon Valley as we know it. And for a while it looked like the dream might actually work.

Fast-forward three decades and Thiel’s latest manifesto reads like a different book entirely. It is no longer about escaping the state. It is about fusing with it. Palantir is not a tool for liberating individuals; it is a tool for the state and its corporate partners to see everything, predict everything, and dominate everything. The rhetoric has shifted from “information wants to be free” to “power wants to be total.”

This is not a betrayal of the original dream. It is its logical conclusion.

The 1990s libertarians told us that markets would replace governments. What actually happened is that the most successful among them discovered that the most profitable market of all is the market for state violence. Forever wars, surveillance grids, predictive policing, and “counter-insurgency” software turned out to be spectacularly good business. The same minds that once wanted to abolish the state realised the state was their best customer — provided it stayed permanently at war.

This is classic Achiever-stage enclosure. The same consciousness that once enclosed the commons of land and labour has now enclosed the commons of data, attention, and violence itself. The 1990s dream of decentralised freedom quietly morphed into centralised extraction. Every new war, every new surveillance contract, every new “national security” crisis becomes another revenue stream. The fiscal tap never needs to be turned off because the wars never need to end.

Thiel’s journey is not an anomaly. It is the trajectory of a whole class. The dot-com millionaires became defence contractors. The “move fast and break things” ethos became “move fast and build targeting systems.” The libertarian suspicion of government became a suspicion of any government that wasn’t willing to outsource its violence to private tech.

And the public? We are left paying the bill twice. Once in taxes that fund the forever wars, and again in the loss of sovereignty as our data, our behaviour, and eventually our bodies become raw material for the same machine.

This is not progress. It is the same old protection racket, updated for the digital age. Pay us and we will protect you — from enemies we help create, using tools we sell you, while extracting rents at every step.

The unitive alternative is simpler and harder. It begins with refusal. Refusal to treat endless war as a normal feature of civilisation. Refusal to accept that intelligence must be enclosed and weaponised. Refusal to believe that the only choices are submission or domination.

But we must be brutally honest about what refusal actually costs in a techno-feudal economy.

The 1990s dreamers believed that if you built an open field, freedom would naturally spring from the soil. They were wrong. They forgot that an open field without a fence is just a resource waiting to be enclosed by the first warlord with a tractor and a drone. Palantir and its ilk are not just selling tools; they are building the architectural blueprints for a world where “refusal” is mathematically impossible. When the surveillance grid predicts your dissent before you even organise, walking away from the machine doesn’t starve it—it simply flags you as a target for pre-emptive pacification.

You cannot escape a protection racket by simply refusing to pay the tribute. The racketeer will just take it by force. To actually lay the ghost of the 90s to rest, our unitive alternatives cannot just be moral stances; they must be material fortifications.

Instead of just building open fields, we have to build encrypted infrastructure. We need local, sovereign tools that do not just opt out of the data extraction pipeline, but actively choke it. We require financial rails that the state cannot freeze, communication networks that the defense contractors cannot map, and deliberate commons defended by mutual aid networks that possess their own, decentralised leverage.

The shift from Achiever extraction to Unitive commons is not just a change in consciousness. It is a change in architecture. We have to build systems where the cost of imposing state or corporate violence upon us exceeds the profit of extracting our data.

The 1990s dream is dead. Good riddance.

The question now is not whether we will politely refuse the ghost’s demands, but whether we will build the structural defences required to make those demands irrelevant. We don’t just need to stop feeding the extraction machine. We need to throw a wrench in its gears.

The choice is still ours — for now. But the window to build the walls around our open fields is closing fast.

✊🌎❤️