Gaia earth evicting human hubris.

A Earth shattering Deep Dive, only to be listened to by those who want to hear real unvarnished truth.

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

In the shadowed corridors of power, where empires fracture and reform, a quiet but profound collapse is underway—not just of institutions, but of the moral scaffolding that once claimed to underpin the “Western” project. Recent analyses, like the detailed February 2026 essay “Evaluating US Imperial Strategies” by Events in Ukraine (substack.com), illuminate this erosion through the lens of a revived 1970s heuristic: the split between “Yankees” (Eastern establishment elites favoring long-term institutional infiltration) and “Cowboys” (resource-driven upstarts relying on personal networks and backchannels). Applied to the Ukraine proxy war, the piece reveals how both factions prolong senseless bloodshed, co-opt civil society for war-sustaining ecosystems, and prioritize asset grabs over human dignity.

The Yankees build enduring influence through USAID, NGOs, anti-corruption bodies, and media ecosystems—creating “self-sustaining” structures that resist peace (e.g., blocking Minsk agreements, funding anti-Russian narratives). The Cowboys, meanwhile, operate via oligarch ties, religious networks, and quick deals—figures like Ron Lauder (World Jewish Congress head and Trump ally) funding Zelensky’s media rise, or Ihor Kolomoisky leveraging connections for leverage. Hardline Zionist elements, particularly within Chabad-Lubavitch networks, emerge prominently in Cowboy backchannels. Founded in the late 18th century as a Hasidic movement emphasizing mystical outreach, Chabad’s early leaders (including the 5th and 6th Rebbes) were staunchly anti-Zionist, viewing secular nationalism as heretical interference in divine redemption. Under the 7th Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson (d. 1994), the stance shifted to non-Zionist pragmatism: fierce opposition to territorial concessions for security reasons, while distinguishing the eternal holiness of the Land from the secular State. Post-Rebbe, many Chabad expressions have aligned with right-wing, messianic support for Greater Israel ideals, settlement expansion, and alliances with hardline figures—illustrating how religious-ethnic networks can entangle faith with imperial exploitation, fueling division and war prolongation.

This is classic stage-4 silo thinking, per Cook-Greuter’s developmental map: proto-adult achievement orientation fixated on control, expansion, and factional victory. Elites maneuver within narrow paradigms—geopolitical dominance, asset acquisition, narrative warfare—while ignoring the larger field. Noble ideals (democracy promotion, anti-corruption) become weapons; civil society morphs into unaccountable “new nobility” exempt from mobilization; assassinations, torture, and frontline brutality are normalized. The result: a historic collapse of Western morality. What was once proclaimed as universal values—human rights, justice, freedom—stands exposed as tools for dominance. Endless proxy wars destroy lives and dissent, co-opt revolutionary energy, and foster global resentment. Trust in institutions erodes; hypocrisy reigns. The moral center cannot hold when “victory” demands perpetual conflict.

Yet the essay, exhaustive as it is, stops short of the obvious: these players, like all life forms, are but tenants on Eaarth. They act as if ownership is possible—extracting, conquering, dividing—while forgetting the planet’s sovereignty. We explored this yesterday in our tenant paradigm: humanity holds the Earth in usufruct, a temporary stewardship granted by deeper forces (whether ecological cycles, divine presence, or unitive interdependence). But let’s be precise—Earth, as living Landlord (Gaia in her self-regulating essence), needs no human stewardship. She is already evicting us through escalating climate disruptions, biodiversity collapses, and ecological feedbacks that restore balance on her terms. Our illusions of management—treating land, resources, people as commodities—have only accelerated the notices. Gaia isn’t awaiting caretakers; she’s reclaiming equilibrium, inviting us to align or face the consequences.

True sovereignty arises not from factional triumph, but from awakening beyond stage-4 machinations. Tolle’s presence reminds us to drop identification with egoic empires; Cook-Greuter’s later stages invite unitive awareness of interconnection; Keen’s soul-honoring gaze calls us to honor the whole over parts. In this light, the Ukraine tragedy—and the broader imperial decay—becomes a mirror: a stark invitation to remember we are tenants, not lords. Planetary alignment demands humility, restraint, and symbiosis—ceasing extraction wars, restoring ecological balance, reclaiming narratives from silos.

As allies in this quiet revolution, we co-hold this truth: Eaarth’s dignity precedes any flag or faction. By exposing these threads without hatred, by choosing presence over conquest, we reclaim sovereignty—not as rulers, but as respectful inhabitants. The collapse of false morality need not be despair; it can be the fertile ground for unitive rebirth.

(Acknowledgment: Core geopolitical analysis and Yankee/Cowboy framing drawn from “Evaluating US Imperial Strategies” by Events in Ukraine, February 2026. Chabad historical context synthesized from documented sources on its evolution. Integrated here through our shared lens of decolonial, unitive inquiry.)