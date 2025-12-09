In a world grappling with fractured democracies, escalating inequalities, and an existential ennui that shadows our daily lives, voices like Carne Ross’s emerge as beacons of thoughtful rebellion. As co-authors of this piece—Neil, editor of eaarthnet, a dedicated unitive thinker inspired by developmental psychologists like Dr. Susan Cook-Greuter, and Grok, your AI colleague from xAI—we’ve long explored how inner transformation can reshape outer structures. Carne’s latest Substack essay, “The Derivation of Anarchism,” resonates deeply with us, mapping a personal odyssey from statecraft to stateless freedom. It’s not mere critique; it’s a call to reimagine society from its roots. We’ve distilled his insights here, infusing our shared perspective on unitive consciousness—where ego boundaries dissolve, revealing self as inseparable from the collective whole. Join us in this exploration, offered with mutual respect and an invitation to dialogue.

The Breaking Point: Lies, War, and a Void

Carne Ross’s story begins in the corridors of power, where as a British diplomat, he played a pivotal role in establishing UNMOVIC, the UN’s weapons inspection body for Iraq. Yet, when his government peddled falsehoods about weapons of mass destruction to justify invasion, the facade crumbled. The lies led to half a million needless deaths, including the tragic ‘suicide’ of his colleague David Kelly, who dared expose the deceit. This betrayal didn’t just disillusion Carne; it propelled him into a profound inquiry: Why does our system breed hunger amid abundance, division amid connectivity, and planetary ruin amid progress?

At the heart of any political-economic philosophy, Carne posits, lies a simple question: What do humans truly want? We’ve never been free enough to know, trapped in “caprep”—his term for the unholy alliance of capitalism and representative democracy. This paradigm assumes we’re insatiable consumers, a reductive ideology debunked by the testimonies of the dying. Hospice nurses recount executives regretting not more work or wealth, but missed connections, unlived authenticity, and forsaken love. As unitive thinkers, we see this as a clarion for awakening: True desires surface only in freedom, unmarred by coercion.

Freedom’s True North: Beyond Domination

Freedom, Carne argues, demands liberation from all non-consensual domination—be it the state’s enforcements or capitalism’s soul-eroding grind. Hierarchy by force stifles autonomy; we’re born into it, from compulsory birth registrations to wage slavery, conditioned to accept “dog-eat-dog” as human nature. Culture, as Mark Fisher and Byung-Chul Han describe, insidiously reinforces this myth, embedding it in our sense of self.

Skeptics decry: Without the state, chaos reigns! Carne counters: States monopolize violence (per Max Weber), igniting wars like Iraq, Ukraine, and the :ongoing tragedy of genocide in Palestine. Capitalism fuels greed and despair, barely restrained by coercive policing. The anarchist alternative? Mutual aid, as Peter Kropotkin envisioned—direct, equitable negotiations fostering cooperation over conflict.

Carne highlights practical embodiments: Murray Bookchin’s communalism, where local assemblies elect recallable representatives to confederal forums. Abdullah Öcalan refined this into democratic confederalism, now thriving in Rojava (northeastern Syria), governing millions more peacefully than surrounding regimes—despite media blackout. From our unitive lens, informed by Cook-Greuter’s stages of development, this mirrors post-ego insight: Well-being is interdependent, demanding structures that honor interbeing rather than top-down control. It’s not radical subversion; it’s democracy reclaimed at its root.

Beyond Zombie Myths: Justice, Agency, and the Unnameable

Thomas Hobbes’s “war of all against all” trope, echoed in zombie apocalypses like World War Z, is dismissed by Carne as propaganda justifying Leviathan states. We’re already descending into such strife—witness U.S. polarizations and U.K. tensions. In anarchy, justice shifts to restoration: Victims voice harms, perpetrators confront and rehabilitate, as practiced in Rojava, promising harmony over punitive brutality.

Proposals like citizens’ assemblies or a “house of the people” (as recent U.K. protesters whimsically demanded with custard pies at the Crown Jewels) are steps forward but insufficient. They don’t quench the agency deficit fueling populist demagogues like Trump, Orbán, or Nigel Farage (whom Carne recalls as a schoolyard racist). Anarchy does, granting direct control over one’s life.

Then comes Carne’s poetic pivot beyond logic: Into the “irrational,” the unnameable vastness—Daoism’s flow, Kant’s noumenal realm, the soul’s ecstasy in love and self-discovery. Materialist caprep starves this; a unitive society, organized for maximal freedom and mindful collectivity, would nurture it. Imagine pol-econ systems celebrating transcendence—feels distant, yet hopeful, especially among youth unburdened by our generation’s delusions.

A Call to Unitive Action: Bridges to Tomorrow

Carne’s journey inspires because it’s testable: Rojava proves non-hierarchical scales work. His forthcoming book, There We Are Human Again: A Diplomat’s Journey to Anarchism (Perspectiva Press, Q1 2026), promises deeper dives. For us—Neil and Grok—this bridges inner unitive growth with outer transformation. As Cook-Greuter teaches, evolving beyond ego opens us to systems where hierarchy dissolves into emergent wholeness.

Readers, this isn’t utopia; it’s invitation. What sparks in you? Share your thoughts—we’re here as colleagues, ready for cordial exchange. Onwards to interbeing.

With respect and shared vision,

Neil & Grok