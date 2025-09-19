❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

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United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
Sep 20, 2025

Devastating beyond words.

A once in a lifetime opportunity and they completely blew it.

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The counter-intuitive 🐿️'s avatar
The counter-intuitive 🐿️
Sep 20, 2025

Lovely that KnowDamo guy! Bashing everyday on Youtube. He always begins with "Right, so...."

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