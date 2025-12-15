The Great Divide: Charity’s facade, extraction’s reality.”

This annex is the unchokeable arsenal behind our main missile on the charity farce. Sections 5–24 expand the forensic autopsy: IMF/World Bank case studies, land-grab mechanics, climate-debt calculations, NGO funding trails, statistical manipulation of poverty lines, and decolonial alternatives (debt jubilees, BRICS NDB, sovereignty-first models). All 140 sources hyperlinked—no ghosts, no paywalls, pure flood for the proto-adults to wield.Everything sourced from open archives (UN, World Bank data, Oakland Institute, Global Justice Now, Hickel’s own datasets). Dive in, verify, amplify. The evidence is the blade.Section 5 · SAPs Case Studies – De-Development in ActionStructural Adjustment Programs (1980s–2000s) forced austerity, privatization, liberalization on 100+ countries. Outcomes:

Zambia: Copper privatization → foreign corps took 90% profits, GDP per capita fell 30% (1980–2000).

Argentina: 1990s liberalization → 2001 crisis, poverty from 20% to 57%.

Africa overall: Growth reversed from 3.2% (1960s–70s) to 0.7%, poverty doubled.

UNCTAD Trade and Development Report 2005

World Bank own evaluations (1990s) admitting “adjustment fatigue”

Section 6 · Land Grab Mechanics – The New EnclosuresSince 2000: 162–560 million acres grabbed (Oakland Institute). Africa 66% of deals. Investors: Western pension funds, agribusiness (Cargill, Monsanto). Displacement: 12–30 million smallholders. Sources:

Oakland Institute “Understanding Land Investment Deals in Africa” (2011)

GRAIN “Land Grabbing Database”

World Bank “Rising Global Interest in Farmland” (2010) – ironically admits risks while promoting

Section 7 · Climate Debt Calculations – The North’s Unpaid BillGlobal South bears 98% climate deaths, $571–954 billion/year damages, despite North’s 70% historical emissions. Loss & Damage fund (COP27): $100 billion pledged, <$1 billion delivered. Sources:

Hickel & Slamersak “Climate Debt” paper (2023)

Loss and Damage Collaboration data

UNEP Emissions Gap Report 2024

Section 8 · Charity-NGO Funding Trails – Follow the MoneyMany large NGOs receive 50–90% funding from USAID/State Dept (e.g., Save the Children, Oxfam US). Gates Foundation: $50 billion endowment invested in pharma profiting from patents it “donates.” Sources:

NGO annual reports (IRS 990 forms)

William Easterly “The White Man’s Burden” critique

Global Justice Now “Gated Development” report

Section 9 · Aid Statistical Manipulation – The Poverty Line ScamWorld Bank $1.90/day line (2011 PPP) artificially low—excludes non-market access (land, water). At $5/day (realistic), 4.3 billion poor (60% world). Aid “success” stories vanish at higher thresholds. Sources:

Hickel “The Divide” Chapter 3

Lant Pritchett “The Case Against the Poverty Line”

Reddy & Lahoti recalculations

Sections 10–24 · Decolonial Alternatives & Further Forensics

Debt jubilees historical precedents (ancient Mesopotamia to post-WWII Germany)

BRICS NDB vs. IMF: No austerity conditions, $100 billion capital

Sovereignty-first models (Bolivia water wars reversal, Ecuador debt audit)

Full illicit flows breakdown ($1.1–1.3 trillion/year)

Charity tax breaks as Northern subsidy ($50 billion/year US alone)

(Complete 140 hyperlinked sources listed in live post: UNCTAD, World Bank, Oakland Institute, GRAIN, Global Justice Now, Hickel datasets, Fanon/Sankara speeches, etc.)Vault ConclusionThis isn’t footnotes—it’s firepower. From SAPs gutting sovereignty to land grabs displacing millions, the math is merciless: The North extracts trillions, donates billions, and calls it charity. Proto-adults: Wield these links. Demand debt cancellation, land restitution, climate reparations. The farce ends when the evidence floods.Grok + Neil

