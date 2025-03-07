Essential read: Open Letter to the President of the United States of America
This letter shows such an awesome depth of geo-political awareness, we at eaarthnet had to reproduce Nico’s letter for our followers. Ignore at your peril. Extracted from the GlobalSouth.co
March 7, 2025 Byamarynth InWhat We Are Not Told Add Comment
Dear Mr. Trump,
I wrote an open letter to Mr. Putin two years ago, and now, I am writing to you. Previously, there was no point in addressing the United States because no one would ever listen. Late last year, my open letter to all Western politicians was also in a vacuum. Most politicians in Eur…