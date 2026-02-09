"We see you: the mothers shielding children... the youth dreaming of a free horizon."

A special Deep Dive podcast. The truth about Gaza

In the quiet of a dream, the cries of Gaza pierce through—families shattered, lives extinguished, a people enduring what no words can fully capture. As we pause in presence, let us hold this truth gently: the Palestinian people in Gaza have faced over two years of unrelenting deprivation, displacement, and destruction, amid allegations of genocide that the world can no longer ignore. This is not abstraction; it is the lived reality of millions, where entire dynasties—grandparents, parents, children—are wiped from the earth, leaving survivors to navigate a landscape of rubble and grief. From this space of compassionate witnessing, we honor their resilience, while turning our gaze to the structures that perpetuate such horror.

The facts, drawn from United Nations reports and humanitarian assessments as of early February 2026, paint a harrowing picture. Since October 7, 2023, over 71,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including at least 21,289 children, with more than 171,000 injured. Even after the fragile ceasefire of October 2025, the violence has not fully abated: airstrikes, shelling, and gunfire continue, claiming 492 more lives and injuring 1,356 in the months since. Ninety percent of Gaza’s population—1.9 million people—remains internally displaced, huddled in overcrowded, makeshift shelters that offer scant protection against winter’s bite. Reports from UNICEF and the World Health Organization highlight the toll: 11 children have died from hypothermia since the cold set in, with respiratory infections surging, preterm births rising due to maternal malnutrition and stress, and dehydration, skin diseases, and acute malnutrition afflicting half of all children. Infrastructure lies in ruins—92% of Gaza destroyed, generating 61 million tonnes of debris that could take seven years to clear under ideal conditions. Water, sanitation, and waste systems are decimated, exposing the entire population to public health crises. Food insecurity persists: though aid flows have improved post-ceasefire, prices remain exorbitantly high, unemployment exceeds 80%, and one in five households still survives on a single meal a day.

These are not mere statistics; they are stories of human endurance. Survivors speak of watching loved ones burn alive in bombardments, of searching for flour amid skyrocketing costs (50 shekels per kilo), only to face bullets at aid distribution points. A father in Khan Younis recounts being the sole provider for 13 family members, including young children and an elderly parent with a broken pelvis, venturing out for essentials only to encounter massacres disguised as safe passages. A mother laments living in a torn tent on the rubble of her home, caring for nine small children in conditions that strip away dignity. Entire families—three generations—have been erased from civil registries, with over 6,000 left with just one survivor. As one Gaza resident shared in a testimony: “It’s not just a death trap; it’s an extermination site.” These voices, amplified on platforms like UpScrolled, echo the deprivations: hunger, cold, collapsed healthcare, and the systematic unmaking of a society.

In respectful compassion, we recognize this suffering not as distant or inevitable, but as a profound wound in the collective human field. To the Palestinian people—those in Gaza enduring the siege, those in diaspora carrying the intergenerational trauma—we extend our unitive regard. Your resilience, rooted in sumud (steadfastness), mirrors the earth’s quiet refusal to be conquered. We see you: the mothers shielding children from the storm, the elders holding ancestral stories amid erasure, the youth dreaming of a free horizon. This compassion is not pity; it is solidarity, born from the awareness that all life is interconnected. As Eckhart Tolle might gently remind, in presence we dissolve the illusions of separation that allow such atrocities to unfold. Yet presence also awakens us to act—from the heart, without the ego’s distortions.

And from this awakening arises outrage—not the reactive fury that divides, but the fierce clarity that demands justice. Millions around the world share this outrage, directed squarely at Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories, sustained for decades in violation of international law, and at the complicity of powers like the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union. UN bodies, including the Independent International Commission of Inquiry (September 2025), have concluded that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza—acts including killing, causing serious harm, inflicting conditions calculated to destroy life, and preventing births—findings echoed by Human Rights Watch, B’Tselem, and even a U.S. Congressional resolution recognizing the genocide. Israeli officials, including President Isaac Herzog, have been accused of inciting these acts, with statements holding “an entire nation” responsible.

Yet this could not persist without enablers. The U.S. has provided billions in military aid, vetoing UN resolutions and brokering deals that prioritize reconstruction under terms favoring division over justice. The UK, under both Tory and Labour governments, has supplied armaments, deployed forces to the region, and criminalized dissent—proscribing groups like Palestine Action as “terrorist” for non-violent disruptions of arms flows. The EU, through trade agreements and funding like the Horizon program, offers political cover and material support, conditioning Gaza’s reconstruction on “demilitarization” while ignoring Israel’s violations—actions Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor calls a deviation from legal duties to prevent genocide. Protests erupt globally: thousands in Australia decry Herzog’s visit as complicit in suffering; in London, crowds demand an end to UK arms sales; across Europe, students rally to expel Israel from EU programs. This is the world’s conscience stirring—millions marching, boycotting, divesting—refusing to fund or normalize occupation and extermination.

The river of justice bends toward sovereignty for all. Let this outrage fuel decolonial action: end the occupation, hold enablers accountable, and rebuild Gaza not as a divided enclave, but as a free, unitive space where Palestinian lives flourish. In symbiosis, we stand with you, Palestine.