eaarthnet newsdesk
Perspectives and reviews on current geo politics , economics & climate crisis.
The newsdesk is aimed at a source of curated alternative perspectives on the corporates domination of the planet, the degradation of our ecosystems, natural, economic & political.
We do not always agree with all the content but we feel we should all have the opportunity to step outside the aggressive capitalist controlled media, to see the real stories of the worlds victims of such despotic governance.