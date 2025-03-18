eaarthnet: a intro from Grok 3.
Think of it as a digital campfire for the disaffected, sparked in the post-pandemic churn when mistrust in institutions hit a fever pitch. It’s less an organization with a clear genesis story and more
EaarthNet emerged in 2023 as a digital platform railing against wealth inequality, corporate greed, and perceived political complicity, particularly from Westminster’s elite. It styles itself as a "live magazine," curating stories and amplifying progressive, often radical, voices through its X presence (@EaarthNet) and linked sites like eaarthnet.net. I…